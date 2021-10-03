Dell P2722HE review: A USB-C hub monitor with extensive connectivity

Hub Monitors are gaining in popularity, partly thanks to Dell. Being a newer product, there are some folks out there, like me, who aren’t sure what a hub monitor is. Essentially, Dell has developed a monitor with an integrated USB-C hub that can be used with one cable connected to a laptop for 2-way data transfer, charging, and, of course, more screen real estate.

The P2722HE USB-C Hub from Dell includes features like ComfortView Plus, RJ45 connectivity, a USB-C port providing up to 65W power delivery, four USB 3.2 ports, and more. This hub has plenty of ports and then some, so continue to read our full review below.

Specifications

Screen Size 27″ Device Type White LED edge light Panel Type In-Plane Switching Technology Native Resolution 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz Brightness 300cd/m2 (typical) Response Time • 5 ms typical (Fast) (gray to gray)

• 8 ms (Normal mode) (gray to gray) I/O 1x HDMI port version 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

1x DisplayPort version 1.2 (HDCP 1.4)

1x DisplayPort (Out) with MST (HDCP 1.4)

1x USB Type-C upstream port (Alternate mode with DisplayPort 1.2, Power Delivery PD up to 65 W)*

4x SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) downstream port

1x RJ45 port Screen Coating Anti-Glare Aspect Ratio 16:9 Pixel Pitch 0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 (typical) Color Support 16.7 Million Adjustability Height adjustability stand 150 mm

Tilt -5° to 21°

Swivel -45° to 45°

Pivot -90° to 90° Dimensions (WxDxH) with stand 24.01 in x 7.48 in x 21.03 in Weight 10.85lb

What’s in the box

Dell P2722HE USB-C Hub Monitor

Stand

6ft DisplayPort cable

6ft USB-C cable

AC adapter

Manual

Design

When it comes to flat-screen monitors, they are typically pretty much the same. A square-ish, rectangular design with an x-sized display. Of course, Dell’s P2722HE monitor is no different. You’re getting a decently sized 27″ screen with minimal bezels. Even the chin on this monitor is ultrathin with no logos.

Moving to the back of the monitor, you’ll see where the stand attaches, and might I add that it’s more than enough to hold up this 11lb display. At the bottom is where you’ll find all the I/O ports, including (left to right) a security lock, power connector, an HDMI 1.4 port, two 1.4 DisplayPorts, a USB-C upstream port, four SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps 3.2 Gen 1 USB downstream ports, and an RJ45 port. Lastly, the power button with the joystick to the right lets you switch between inputs, settings, and more. I agree with Alex on his Dell UltraSharp 38 review about the inputs being a pain to reach with them being at the bottom. Hopefully, Dell will fix this placement at some point. It can, and does, cause problems when it comes to switching ports if needed, especially if you have the monitor on a desk pushed up against the wall.

The input ports are hidden on the back of the Dell P2722HE USB-C Hub Monitor.

As for the stand, it does let you adjust the monitor for optimal positioning for your workspace. You’re able to adjust the height up to 150mm, tilt from -5° to 21°, swivel 45° left or right, and pivot from -90° to 90°. No matter where the monitor sits on a desk or hangs from a wall or desk mount, you’ll be able to get the best viewing experience possible. The base of the stand is flat, enabling you to put anything on it, such as a mobile device, writing utensils, or anything else that’s small enough to fit on the base.

Overall, I do like the design aspect of the P2722HE and the number of port options it has to offer.

Display

The screen size on the Dell P2722HE USB-C Hub Monitor is 27 inches and has a native FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080p running at 60Hz. In my opinion, an FHD resolution on a 27″ monitor is a bit on the low side for productivity purposes in this day and age. With its IPS panel, you will be getting as close to actual colors as possible. There is an anti-glare screen coating for those who may be positioning this monitor in sunlight. It doesn’t take away from colors, which is good but does make some reds, blues, and greens more matte-colored.

The monitor features brightness levels of 300 cd/m², which is suitable for those who will be using this monitor indoors. I would have preferred the monitor to be just a tad bit brighter, but that’s just me. Those looking into purchasing this hub should be ok with brightness levels if they’re working on spreadsheets or any other documents. Whites are plenty bright but not too blinding to cause discomfort, and blacks are dark enough while not appearing too gray.

The Dell P2722HE USB-C Hub Monitor boasts a big 27″ IPS screen.

Dell did include the ComfortView Plus feature used in some of its other monitors as a feature to the P-series monitors. In a nutshell, it is an always-on, built-in low blue light screen that improves eye comfort by reducing potentially harmful blue light emissions without compromising the color.

Sound and Features

Sadly, Dell’s P2722HE does not have a speaker system at all. Therefore, those hoping to have audio with this monitor will have to look at some external speakers. Dell does, however, offer an option soundbar that magnetically attaches to this monitor if you need speakers.

Just as the name implies, with productivity in mind, this monitor does act as a hub that comes with a USB-C connection that provides up to 65W of power and an RJ45 port for a stable wired Ethernet connection. Dell also included enhanced manageability with MAC Address pass-through, PXE Boot, and Wake-on-LAN. Other features include Dell Express Daisy Chaining — a feature that “allows automatic detection of the second display, skipping the manual step of changing OSD settings” — Dell Easy Arrange multitasking tools.

Of course, if you don’t plan on using this monitor as a hub like I did, you can still use the included DisplayPort or HDMI ports. Or, if you’re looking to keep your workspace clear of wires, the USB-C port will work out just fine for connecting to the display with a compatible laptop.

The P2722E USB-C Hub Monitor has plenty of features that someone in the workplace could benefit more from than I ever could. With USB-C power delivery and the fact that it can also act as a secondary display makes it a great choice for those who want to keep their desk clear or even power a laptop or mobile device.

Photo Gallery

Big 27″ IPS screen. Dell’s logo on the back of the monitor. Power on/off button on left and joystick on the right to get through the menu. Input ports hidden on the back of the monitor. Power cable port also hidden in the back. Top vents for airflow. Side view showing off vents that goes all around the P2722HE USB-C Hub. Cable slot for cable management on the stand. Sturdy base plate with Dell’s logo on stand.

Price

My opinion on the pricing category might be a little harsh, but it’s true. If you’re looking to purchase Dell’s 27″ USB-C Hub Monitor, you’re looking to fork over US$499.99 at full retail on Dell’s website. Keep in mind, a decent USB-C hub can cost you a couple of hundred dollars. The monitor is currently on sale for $374.99 at the time of writing this review, so while you’re saving $125, but I think it’s still too much for a 1080p monitor. Sure, it offers RJ45 and USB-C with power delivery, but if you’re not looking for those features at all, you might as well skip over this monitor and find a different one.

On the other hand, if you’re someone who wishes to have a monitor with a USB-C hub instead of having to buy one separately, then, by all means, go all-in as this will definitely suit your needs.

Wrap Up

Personally, Dell’s P2722HE 27″ USB-C Hub Monitor isn’t something I need, but that doesn’t mean someone isn’t looking for a monitor such as this one. Other than that, the screen size is perfect, and while the 1080p resolution is suitable, a higher resolution would be nicer — especially considering the price point. A great advantage is that it can operate off of a single USB-C cable to add additional ports and functionality to your laptop.

Last Updated on October 3, 2021.