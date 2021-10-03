Now Screening On Peacock Premium October 2021

Streaming platforms have become the new normal of consuming content. While network TV, cable, and satellite are still around. Streaming content will eventually take it all over. Peacock Premium is yet another of those services in the vast sea of the internet.
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
Peacock Premium is a paid service, but it’s also available for free with ads. Its Premium service also has some ads, just fewer. The most significant difference is that Peacock Premium has the entire NBCUniversal library, and the free version does not. Peacock Premium Plus offers the whole library ad-free but at a higher price.
We already bring you what’s streaming on Plex, Crackle, Tubi, and Netflix, so we thought we’d add Peacock Premium to the fray and continue to try and give you ideas for planning your monthly binge-watching sessions. So please read on for our Now Screening On Peacock Premium round-up for October 2021.
Now Screening on Peacock Premium
Peacock Originals
- 10/7: Create the Escape (Series)
- 10/7: One of Us Is Lying (Series)
- 10/8: The Amber Ruffin Show (Season 2)
- 10/14: Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here (Season 4, Kids)
- 10/14: The Kids Tonight Show (Series, Kids)
- 10/15: Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Stand-Up Special)
- 10/21: Curious George (Season 14, Kids)
- 10/21: Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Competition Special)
- 10/21: The Girl In The Woods (Series)
- 10/28: Hitmen (Season 2)
- 9/30: Unidentified with Demi Lovato (Series)
Peacock Premium Sports And Live Events
- 10/2: Cincinnatii vs. Notre Dame
- 10/2: Nitro Rallycross
- 10/3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots
- 10/2: Paris-Roubaix 2021 Womens’s
- 10/3: Paris-Roubaix 2021 Men’s
- 10/5-10/8: U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series
- 10/10: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs
- 10/10: Paris Tours
- 10/17: NFL Seatlle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- 10/21: WWE Crown Jewel 2021
- 10/23: USC vs. Notre Dame
- 10/24: Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers
- 10/30: UNC vs. Notre Dame
- 10/31: Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings
Peacock Premium Current Series
- 10/2: Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
- 10/15: Project Runway (Season 19)
- 10/26: Below Deck (Season 9)
- 10/27: Parientas a la Fuerza (Season 1 – Telemundo)
- 10/29: The Blacklist (Season 9)
TV Series (On Peacock Premium)
- 10/1: Chloe’s Closet (Seasons 1-2)
- 10/1: Comedy In Color (Season 3)
- 10/1: Dive Olly Dive! (Season 2)
- 10/1: Escape To The Chateau (Season 7)
- 10/1: Escape To The Chateau: Make Do and Mend (Season 1)
- 10/1: Hammer House of Horror (Season 1)
- 10/1: Married wih Children (Seasons 1-11)
- 10/1: Pinkfong! Songs and Stories (Season 1)
- 10/1: Preston and Brianna (Seasons 1-4)
- 10/6: It’s Showtime at the Apollo (Season 12)
- 10/14: The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 15)
- 10/29: Southern Charm (Season 7)
Peacocktober Movies
There are a ton of movies and documentaries coming to Peacock Premium, too many to list here. So we’ll go through just a few. Be sure to check out the Peacock Premium guide for more.
- 10/1: 30 Days of Night (2007)
- 10/1: Bad Moon (1996)
- 10/1: Beloved (1998)
- 10/1: The Blob (1998)
- 10/1: Bride of Chucky (1998)
- 10/1: The Broken (2008)
- 10/1: Cat People (1982)
- 10/1: Child’s Play 2 (1990)
- 10/1: Child’s Play 3 (1991)
- 10/1: Cult of Chucky (2017)
- 10/1: Curse of Chucky (2013)
- 10/1: Darlin’ (2019)
- 10/1: Curse of the Fly (1965)
- 10/1: Day of The Dead (1985)
- 10/1: Devil (2010)
- 10/1: Dracula (1931)
- 10/1: Dracula (1979)
- 10/1: Seed of Chucky (2004)
- 10/1: Emelie (2016)
- 10/1: The Fly (1958)
- 10/1: Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
- 10/1: Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- 10/1: Friday the 13th (1980)
- 10/1: Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
- 10/1: Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)
- 10/1: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
- 10/1: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
- 10/1: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
- 10/1: The Funhouse (1981)
- 10/1: Gremlins (1984)
- 10/1: Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
- 10/1: The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
- 10/1: I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- 10/1: It Follows (2015)
- 10/1: A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
- 10/1: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
- 10/1: A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (1987)
- 10/1: A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
- 10/1: A Nightmare On Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
- 10/1: A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
- 10/1: A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)
- 10/1: The Omen (2006)
- 10/1: Phantasm 2 (1988)
- 10/1: Prince of Darkness (1987)
- 10/1: Prince of Darkness (1987)
- 10/1: Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990)
- 10/1: Return of the Fly (1959)
- 10/1: Rings (2017)
- 10/1: Saw (2004)
- 10/1: Saw 2 (2005)
- 10/1: Saw 3 (2006)
- 10/1: Saw 4 (2007)
- 10/1: Saw 5 (2008)
- 10/1: Saw 6 (2009)
- 10/1: Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)
- 10/1: Videodrome (1983)
- 10/1: Seperation (2021)
- 10/1: Shocker (1989)
- 10/1: The Skeleton Key (2005)
- 10/1: Slither (2006)
- 10/1: The Texas Chainsaw Massacare 2 (1986)
- 10/1: TThe Texas Chainsaw Massacare: The Beginning (2006)
- 10/1: Village of The Damned (1995)
- 10/1: Tales from the Hood 3 (2020)
- 10/2: Tales from the Hood 2 (2018)
- 10/13: Dead Silence (2007)
- 10/15: Halloween Kills (2021)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets (2002)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire (2005)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince (2009)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix (2007)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
- 10/15: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
- 10/15: The Texas Chainsaw Massacare (2003)
That’s the rundown for Peacock Premium October 2021. Some of these may actually be available on the free version of Peacock as well, so be sure to check it out. What do you think of this month’s playlist? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.
Last Updated on October 3, 2021.