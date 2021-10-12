Gina Carano is set to star in Terror On The Prairie; her first project since The Mandalorian

Gina Carano is probably best known for playing the part of Cara Dune in Disney+’s The Mandalorian. However, I’ve known her since her UFC fighting days, as well as her part as Angel Dust in Deadpool and Attica Gage in Scorched Earth.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Sadly, Gina Carano was forced to leave The Mandalorian after some social media kerfuffle that became very political, something we’re not getting into here. We’re not here to comment on politics or political culture, but we do appreciate Carano’s talent and are excited to see what she’s bringing to the table next.

That next project is a western thriller called; Terror On The Prairie. This film not only stars Gina Carano, but she is producing the feature as well.

Directed by Michael Polish (Northfork and The Astronaut Farmer), Terror on the Prairie features a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm in the great plains of Montana.

Returning to my home state of Montana to direct a western for Dallas and Amanda, a rare of breed of producers who I truly respect, had tremendous appeal,” said Polish. Co-starring in the film alongside Carano are Nick Searcy (The Shape of Water and Justified); MMA star Cowboy Cerrone; stand-up comedian Tyler Fischer; Heath Freeman (Skateland); Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.); Travis Mills (Counting Bullets); Matthias Hues (I Come in Peace); Rhys Becker; Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna; and Thomas White Eagle. Sonnier is producing Terror on the Prairie along with Amanda Presmyk under their banner Bonfire Legend. This is The Daily Wire’s third collaboration with Bonfire. Terror on the Prairie was written by newcomer Josiah Nelson and cast by David Guglielmo (The Standoff at Sparrow Creek). The Daily Wire Press Release

Terror on the Prairie will be released in the spring of 2022 and will be available for streaming on DailyWire.com exclusively to Daily Wire members. This is an interesting way to release a film, and we hope it will be in theaters and made available to those who aren’t members of Daily Wire. Let’s hope.

For now, this is all the information we have. We’re hoping to get more and maybe see a trailer at some point in the coming months. It will be interesting to see how Carano does in her producer debut.

What do you think of this new Gina Carano project? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on October 12, 2021.