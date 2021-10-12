The Bruvi coffee maker aims to take on Keurig and Nespresso

A great coffee maker can be hard to find. Some swear by their Keurig, and others who couldn’t live without their Nespresso. Others are using coffee makers made by Cuisinart, Mr. Coffee, and many others. The coffee business is enormous, and there is a lot of competition out there.

The Bruvi coffee maker thinks it can bring the game to the big boys, and at first glance, it looks pretty slick. The company says its coffee maker brews tastier coffee that is hotter, stronger, and provides a smoother brew than other machines on the market.

Bruvi is using “eco-friendly” B-Pods, which can be tossed or recycled. The Bruvi coffee maker can make brewed coffee, espresso, Americanos, cold brew, and more. The Bruvi also comes with an app that allows remote brewing, auto reordering pods, and other personalized features.

Here are the main features and points about the Bruvi coffee maker:

Perfect extraction: Because every coffee is distinctly different, Bruvi scans the pod and auto adjusts multiple brew parameters for the optimal brew, just like the roaster intended.

Brews in the pod: Coffee goes straight to your mug without touching the insides of the brewer for more hygienic brew and no flavor cross contamination.

Advanced pod technology: 60 separate streams in the B-Pod top cap provides even saturation and balanced extraction.

Stronger flavour: B-Pods contain up to 40% more coffee than a typical capsule for full strength and smooth flavor.

Super Premium: Only verified sustainable, batch roasted craft coffee makes it to B-Pods.

The MSRP for the Bruvi coffee maker is US$361, but the company has it listed as coming soon with a price of US$198 on its website. That price is for the Bruvi Bundle and that seems like a competitive price for what you get. It should be interesting to see if the company can make a run at Keurig and Nespresso.

