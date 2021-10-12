Samsung gives us a view on how they tested the Z Fold 3 and Flip3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 have been the hottest phones of the year, in terms of excitement. Even the mighty iPhone had to take a backseat to Samsung’s latest foldable devices this year. That’s not to say the iPhone 13 failed, but the excitement for Samsung’s Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 was much more energetic.

Samsung’s foldable devices are on their third iteration, and the company has learned a lot throughout the past three attempts. Today, Samsung provided us with a behind-the-scenes video of how they tested the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 for durability and performance.

To produce the durable, dependable foldables our users have come to love, we had to design an innovative way of developing and testing the devices. With no time-tested blueprint to follow, we spent years conducting thousands of trials, relying on diverse perspectives and developing a fresh new approach. As a result, we have been able to develop all-new materials like Armor Aluminum, and optimize existing components on the layers of the display panel to maintain the highest durability standards yet. Our high-tech, innovative tests include environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen usability, and folding test. Environmental chamber tests ensure that features, such as video playback, and components, like cameras work properly in a variety of climates—from dry to humid, and hot to cold. Water-resistance tests establish the high quality of the very first water-resistant foldable smartphone by even testing in different folding positions, including Flex mode. With S Pen drawing tests, we ensure the performance of the digitizer underneath the foldable display including where it folds. And to ensure that the new foldables live up to their namesake, the Galaxy Z series devices undergo rigorous folding tests to outlast 200,000¹ folds—or around five years of use if folded and unfolded 100 times a day. The enhanced folding tests reflect actual user patterns in real-world scenarios such as folding and unfolding using both hands. Samsung

Last Updated on October 12, 2021.