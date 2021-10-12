XGIMI announces the Aura 4K UST laser projector

The 4K UST laser projector market is heating up this year, with plenty of new entrants. XGIMI is the latest, having just announced the XGIMI Aura, a 4K UST (ultra-short throw) laser projector with Android TV, multiple ports, and a very affordable price point (as far as laser projectors go).

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

With more people streaming movies and TV shows from home than ever before, some are looking for more options for big-screen enjoyment. While traditional projectors are super affordable these days, 4K UST laser projectors are coming down in price and offer up an (arguably) superior picture, decent sound quality, and don’t require a lot of room to set up.

The XGIMI Aura can project a 100″ 4K picture from a mere 8″ away from your wall and a maximum 150″ image from 17.3″ away. With three HDMI ports and three USB ports, it also allows you to connect all your devices to it quickly. In addition, features like Android TV 10 and built-in Chromecast let users access streaming content like Disney+ and Amazon Prime or from their smart devices with no extra hardware required.

“The XGIMI Aura has been created for the home environment with a design that naturally blends into any decor. We are seeing the shift in technology that has already impacted every other area of our lives coming to our home entertainment. With the XGIMI Aura, your next TV is not a TV.” Tex Yang, vice president of global sales at XGIMI corporate

The latest projector from XGIMI has a brightness of 2400 ANSI lumens, making it bright enough to set up in pretty much any room in your house. With 4K HDR10 support, the Aura provides crisper whites, darker and richer blacks, and colours that pop.

The XGIMI Aura 4K UST Laser Projector can project a 100″ image from 8.2″ away.

Sound is also vital to any movie experience, and the Aura features four 15W Harman/Kardon speakers. With two tweeters and two subwoofers that include Dolby Audio support, the company boasts crisp highs, dynamic mid ranges, and superb bass without needing an external home theatre speaker setup.

Key features of the XGIMI Aura 4K UST laser projector include:

Impressive ultra short-throw technology that only needs 8 inches of space to display at 100 inches

4K and HDR10 resolutions with screen size of up to 150”

Four 15W Harmon-Kardon speakers with Dolby and DTS audio support fill any space with vibrant sound

Android TV UI for instant access to streaming services built right in

Three HDMI ports and three USB ports means hooking up any device is easy

Eight-point keystone and manual focus corrections makes it easier than ever to find the perfect picture

Full specifications of the XGIMI Aura include:

Product Laser projector Display chip 0.47″ DMD Standard resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) Compatible resolution 2K/4K Display technique DLP Luminance 2400 ANSI lumens Throw ratio 0.233:1 Keystone correction 8-point System Android 10.0 with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage WiFi Dual-band 2.4/5GHz, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0 Audio 4x Harman/Kardon 15W speakers with DTS Studio Sound, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio Input ports 1x DC, 3x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 2.0, 1x LAN Output ports Mini USB (debug), Headphone, Optical Functions Fast boot, low latency, MEMC, eye protection, 3D, HDR10 Noise level < 30 dB Dimensions 606 x 401 x 139.5mm Weight 32.91 lbs

The XGIMI Aura is now available with a suggested retail price of US$2499, which really is affordable considering these types of projectors typically run a few thousand dollars or more. We’ve reviewed other XGIMI projectors in the past and have generally been impressed, so it’s likely you won’t be disappointed with the Aura should you choose to pick one up.

What do you think about the XGIMI Aura and 4K UST laser projectors in general? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 12, 2021.