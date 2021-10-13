Acer announces new ConceptD laptops for content creators

The ConceptD line of Acer laptops is the company’s content creation-focused line, and it has a few new members. The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop features 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and a variety of graphics options, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU.

Additionally, the SpatialLabs Go app received an update, now leveraging AI to automatically convert and display 2D content into stereoscopic 3D, such as videos, images, simple games, and the webcam feed of participants during a video conference or video call.

Acer also expanded the ConceptD 3 lineup with new clamshell models featuring a 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and new convertible models with 15.6-inch displays. Here’s what Acer’s press release had to say about the new ConceptD products announced today.

Acer ConceptD Fall Announcement

ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs ™Edition

Acer announced the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs ™Edition laptop (CN715-73G), bringing eye-popping, glasses-free stereoscopic 3D to designers and developers. The mobile workstation supports creators with Acer SpatialLabs, a suite of optical, display and sensory technologies with real-time rendering capabilities to deliver a glasses-free stereoscopic 3D experience. It’s also backed by the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, featuring NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™3080 Laptop GPUs with exclusive driver technology that enhances creative apps for optimal levels of performance and reliability. Simply put, the new ConceptD 7 is an ideal laptop for 3D modeling, and also an excellent laptop for developers. It takes a truly powerful device to render 3D models in real-time, so the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop has been equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel ®Core ™i7 processor, up to an NVIDIA ®GeForce RTX ™3080 Laptop GPU, up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TBs of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. All of this hardware powers a PANTONE®-validated UHD 4K display that boasts a wide range of color technologies to cover 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut and reach a Delta E<2 color accuracy rating, ensuring that what creators see on the stereoscopic 3D laptop’s screen is what they get. Sitting above the screen is a set of stereo cameras that track eye positions and the movements of a user’s eyes and head in order to display images in stereoscopic 3D. This is achieved by projecting two slightly different images through an optical lens that has been bonded to the display’s panel, each refracted to a different eye. Real-time rendering technologies allow this process to take place immediately—if a user rotates their head, the stereoscopic 3D image will adjust as if the user was looking around it. Furthermore, the computer comes equipped with a suite of AI technologies that perform tasks like stereo image generation, allowing users to turn standard 2D content into stereoscopic 3D content. Acer

ConceptD 3 Pro

Acer also expanded its ConceptD 3 line with multiple new models, such as a new 16-inch clamshell model (CN316-73G) featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio screen and a new 15.6-inch convertible model (CC315-73G) which includes up to a Wacom EMR pen. A ConceptD 3 Pro (CN316-73P) and ConceptD3 Ezel Pro (CC315-73P) are also available, both featuring up to an Intel ®Core ™i7 processor capable of reaching 4.6 GHz and an NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU. All of the new ConceptD 3 laptops come with a distinctively modern design, featuring a pristine white MAO (Micro-Arc Oxidation) coating that resists stains and abrasions to protect the device’s all-aluminum MgAl chassis. From there, a PANTONE®-Validated display with a Delta E<2 color- accuracy rating ensures that all the fine details look exactly like a creator wants them to. Acer

Pricing and Availability

Prices and availability may vary by region.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (CN715-73G) will be available in North America in 2022 and EMEA in December, starting at EUR 3,599.00.

The ConceptD 3 (CN316-73G) will be available in North America in January 2022, starting at USD 1,699.99, and in EMEA in October, starting at EUR 1,799.

The ConceptD 3 Pro (CN316-73P) will be available in North America in January 2022, starting at USD 1,899.99, and in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1,899.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC315-73G) will be available in North America in November, starting at USD 1,899.99; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 2,099, and in China in October starting at RMB 13,999.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC315-73P) will be available in North America in 2022 starting at USD 1,999.99; in EMEA in November starting at EUR 2,199, and in China in October starting at RMB 14,999.

