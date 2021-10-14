Acer announces new antimicrobial devices

The last year and a half has been a hell of a time for everyone. Given COVID, more people are concerned with germs and cleanliness. That’s why Acer is expanding its antimicrobial device line for those looking for devices that may help them stay cleaner and maybe less germy.

Antimicrobial devices aren’t a new thing, but with our current health climate, more companies will probably offer them for users. The Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop and Enduro Urban T3 tablet are durable antimicrobial devices designed for people who are regularly out and about, rain or shine.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 is a business-grade antimicrobial convertible laptop with solid performance for those working on the go. The Acer VE246Q antimicrobial monitor features a 23.6-inch FHD VA display that is eye-friendly and earth-friendly, holding certifications such as ENERGY STAR, TCO, and EPEAT. The Acer Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse KM501 work With Chromebook certified to work seamlessly with Chromebooks. The Acer eco-shell jacket for travelers is made from the extracts of spent coffee grounds.

Acer Antimicrobial Devices Fall 2021

Acer TravelMate Spin P4

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RNA-51) is a business-grade convertible laptop that features Acer’s Antimicrobial 360 Design — a silver ion antimicrobial agent covering high-touch surfaces such as the chassis, keyboard, touchpad, and more. Silver ions are highly reactive particles that dramatically reduce the growth rate of microbes upon contact. The laptop also offers powerful performance with up to an 11th Gen Intel ®Core ™i7 vPro processor, more than sufficient to run several programs, webpages, and spreadsheets at once, while up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage offers plenty of space for all of a user’s files and assets. The device features a spill-resistant keyboard, offering peace of mind during coffee-powered crunch periods, and its shock-absorbent corners have been certified by an independent party as meeting MIL-STD 810H impact resistance standards. The laptop’s scratch-resistant 14-inch FHD (1920×1080) Antimicrobial Corning ®Gorilla ®Glass display supports touch and can be rotated 360 degrees into laptop, stand, tent, or tablet modes, making it easy to share content or take notes, and at just 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) light and 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin, it’s the perfect size for those working on the go. For days particularly full with meetings, the laptop boasts up to 13.5 hours of battery life and can be fast-charged to 80% in just an hour, offering users all-day reliability. Additionally, the laptop offers a suite of connectivity options, including an RJ45 Ethernet connector, optional LTE support (eSIM & DSSA), a smart card reader, plus multiple USB Type-C and Thunderbolt ™4 ports. It also includes the security capabilities to be expected of a business PC, such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, a fingerprint login and Windows Hello. Acer

Acer Enduro Urban N3

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 (EUN314A-51W(G)) is a durable 14-inch laptop that was designed for adventure. Just 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) light and 21.95 mm (0.86 in) thin, the device has been certified with military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) durability and industrial-grade (IP53) resistance against dust and water, enabling it to hold its own in a wide range of situations. Four reinforced corners help the device to survive drops (up to 4 ft/122 cm), while the waterproof design of its I/O ports, speakers, and buttons, plus a unique drainage system and Acer’s water-proof Aquafan™ mean that users can venture anywhere without needing to worry about the weather. This generation of the Enduro Urban N3 takes protection one step further with Acer’s Antimicrobial 360 Design and Antimicrobial Corning ®Gorilla ®Glass, serving to keep the screen clean while out and about. The rest of the device is covered in an ionic silver coating that extends this antimicrobial capability to the chassis, touchpad, buttons, and more. Of course, up to an 11th Gen Intel ®Core ™i7 processor, NVIDIA ®GeForce ®MX330 GPU, and 32 GB of DDR4 memory provide plenty of power for any task, while 13 hours of battery life and an FHD display with 450 nits of brightness provide users with the freedom to work wherever they please. Acer

Acer Enduro Urban T3

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 (EUT310A-11A) is a durable 10-inch tablet that’s perfect for families who love to explore and learn, whether on a camping trip or taking online classes in the living room. Its four corner bumpers contributed to a MIL-STD-810H certification, which includes surviving 26 drops from 122 cm (4 ft), while waterproofed I/O doors, speakers, and buttons earned the tablet an IP53 certification against dust and water. The tablet has been further enhanced with Acer’s Antimicrobial 360 Design, featuring antimicrobial solution on almost all of its touchable surfaces, including the screen, cover, frame, bumpers, and buttons. As such, the Enduro Urban T3 is more than capable of handling whatever comes up in a day — all at an impressive 9.92 mm (0.39 in) thin and 595 g (1.31 lbs) light. The antimicrobial tablet features an FHD (1920×1200) display supporting 10-point touch and offers 600 nits of brightness to provide an intuitive and clear experience even when outside. Above the screen sits a front 5 MP wide-angle camera, while the addition of a microphone with AI noise reduction and dual-band WiFi makes the Enduro Urban T3 great for video calls and remote learning. Finally, a MediaTek Octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM offer enough power to give users a smooth experience. Acer

Acer VE246Q

The Acer VE246Q features a 23.6-inch FHD VA panel that is both earth-friendly and eye-friendly, supporting wide 178-degree viewing angles and offering a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio for incredibly sharp images. Featuring Acer’s Antimicrobial 360 Design, the monitor’s housing and cover glass is made with recycled plastic that has been coated with a silver-ion antimicrobial agent, offering a 99% reduction rate against a host of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocols. It also boasts a number of green certifications such as ENERGY STAR®, TCO, and EPEAT, speaking to the power-saving design of its LED backlight and the responsible management of materials in its manufacturing. As final touches, Acer ComfyView contributes to a more comfortable viewing experience by reducing glare and ambient light, while Acer BlueLightShield reduces the emission of potentially harmful blue light. Acer

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RNA-51) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in Q4’21 starting at EUR 1,119.

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 (EUN314A-51W) will be available in North America in Q4’21 starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in Q4’21 starting at EUR 799.

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 (EUT310A-11A) will be available in North America in Q1’22 starting at USD 299.99; in EMEA in Q1’22 starting at EUR 299.

The Acer Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse KM501 will be available in EMEA in February 2022, starting at EUR 59.90.

The Acer Bluetooth Mouse B501 will be available in EMEA in February 2022, starting at EUR 24.90.

The Acer Eco-Shell Protective Jacket (AAR2J1) will be available in North America starting at USD 169.99.

