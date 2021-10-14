New on Netflix October 15-21: You returns for third, but not final, season

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 15-21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 15-21st list which is headlined by the third season of You starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as Joe and Love. Fear not, it’s not the final season as Netflix has just announced the fourth one.

Coming soon

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

A World Without (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): Three spirited teenage girls join a self-improvement program that forces them into heartbreaking choices.

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): A surreal and comic series based on the best-selling novel by Silvia Zucca.

Call My Agent: Bollywood (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company.

From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company. Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

Inspector Koo (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A new series mixing crime, comedy and drama.

A new series mixing crime, comedy and drama. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 2000s, Yoo Young-chul hammered his victims to death and cast fear across Seoul. This docuseries recounts the hunt for a prolific killer.

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

Deep Impact 🇨🇦

The Forgotten Battle (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

The Four of Us (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): After their partner swap experiment takes a turn, four friends arrive at a remote beach hut to face the fallout and purge themselves of deeper truths.

Karma's World (NETFLIX FAMILY): Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

Little Things: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): From cohabitation to living long-distance, Kavya and Dhruv have weathered it all. But will their six years of history ensure a future together?

From cohabitation to living long-distance, Kavya and Dhruv have weathered it all. But will their six years of history ensure a future together? Michael Jackson’s This Is It 🇨🇦

My Best Friend’s Wedding 🇨🇦

My Name (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction.

Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction. PAW Patrol: Season 8 🇨🇦

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 🇺🇸

🎃 Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog” — and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!

🎃 The Trip (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat.

Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat. 🎃 You: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

October 16

The General’s Daughter 🇨🇦

Misfit: The Series (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱): The Misfits are in for a wild year as they prepare a school musical. But when the strict new headmaster bans the show, it’s up to Julia to save the day.

Super 8 🇨🇦

​​Victoria & Abdul 🇺🇸

October 17

Hellboy 🇨🇦

October 19

In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A stay-at-home mom and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town’s residents while investigating a woman’s murder.

October 20

Found (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): After DNA tests reveal them to be cousins, three girls adopted by different American families travel to China in hopes of meeting their birth parents.

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Gabby, Pandy and their crew of kitty friends are back with even more special deliveries, surprising journeys and make-at-home lessons, too!

Love Is Blind: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

🎃 Night Teeth (NETFLIX FILM): A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive. Sinister 🇨🇦

Stuck Together (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): When Paris goes into lockdown during the pandemic, the quirky residents of an apartment building must adjust to a new life — and one another.

October 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵): Unable to tour in 2020, the members of ONE OK ROCK work for months to put on an online concert that matches the energy of their in-person shows.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Beach days, bedtime stories and fun with best friends! Cory Carson's always on the go for more laughter and heartwarming lessons in Bumperton Hills!

Insiders (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): An innovative new reality show.

Komi Can't Communicate (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): Famous influencer Julien Bam and his sidekick Joon Kim scramble to return to life as they know it after accidentally traveling to a parallel dimension.

Famous influencer Julien Bam and his sidekick Joon Kim scramble to return to life as they know it after accidentally traveling to a parallel dimension. Sex, Love & goop (NETFLIX SERIES): Courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts in this reality series.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

