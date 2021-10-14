New thriller SHUT IN gets first teaser trailer

I’m personally not much for thrillers or horror movies. I can deal with vampires and werewolves, but I tend to pass when it comes to thrillers where kids get hurt. But, if you’re the type that loves thrillers and watching horrible things happen to people, then SHUT IN is probably up your alley.

SHUT IN is the first movie being produced by The Daily Wire. Director DJ Caruso (Disturbia, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage) was at the helm for this one, and it will be released in January 2022 for The Daily Wire subscribers. An international release is planned shortly afterward.

SHUT IN stars Rainey Qualley, who previously appeared in Ocean’s 8 and Mad Men, as a young, single mother who struggles with drug addiction while fighting to escape the violent ex holding her and her two children captive. Check out the trailer below.

Producer Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) first discovered the screenplay by Melanie Toast on the Black List website, and originally placed it with New Line Cinema, with Jason Bateman attached to direct. But after that project fell apart in pre-production, he opted to take it to Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, and Caleb Robinson, who signed on to executive produce the movie. Calling it a brilliant script, Caruso said he was excited to direct a “fiercely independent film that “seeped into [his] creative DNA” when he first read it in 2019. Caruso also expressed gratitude for the artistic liberty he’s experienced with The Daily Wire, saying, “I was given the creative freedom to craft a film that features a flawed, but graceful character that must fight addiction, and dire circumstances to find light in a very dark place.” The Daily Wire

SHUT IN is just the start for The DailyWire as they are already in production with several other movies, including Terror On The Prairie starring Gina Carano. While these movies all look interesting, I do wish they were being released for everyone simultaneously. But I suppose the paying members of The Daily Wire possibly funded a portion of these productions.

Last Updated on October 14, 2021.