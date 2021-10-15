LinearFlux HyperSonic DX review: Light, great sound, decent battery life

Last year, we reviewed the LinearFlux HyperSonic true wireless earbuds. The company has released an updated model and was kind enough to send a pair our way to check out.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Our LinearFlux HyperSonic DX review looks at a pair of true wireless earbuds with passive noise cancellation and a 3D “Hyper Definition Sound Engine.” Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

True Wireless Hyper-Definition sound profile: tuned for popular streaming services by Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora

Exclusive 3D Hyper Definition Sound Engine enhances music clarity and bass

Touch Volume Control

IPX6 water-resistant rating with an 18-month warranty against sweat and dust

Up to 6-8 hours playtime per charge, 18+ hours with charging case

5 minutes of HyperCharging in the charging case provides an additional 1 hour of playtime

One-touch feature supports Siri, Alexa, or Google Now

Bluetooth 5.0 technology to eliminate call and music dropouts

Three sizes of pillow-soft ear-tips

Choose between (acid green or black) comfort shells for optimum in-ear stability and comfort

Built with multi-beam microphone for optimal sound for phone calls

USB-micro charging case with USB-A to USB-micro recharging cable

Frequency response: 20-20kHz

20-20kHz Driver: 3D HyperDriver

3D HyperDriver Battery life: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours With case: 18+ hours

18+ hours Earbud size: 20 x 15 x 20mm

20 x 15 x 20mm Earbud weight: 9.4g

9.4g Case size: 75 x 30 x 30mm

75 x 30 x 30mm Case weight: 34.9g

What’s in the box

LinearFlux HyperSonic DX In-Ear Speakers

USB-micro Charging Case

USB-micro Recharging Cable

Three sizes of eartips (S-M-L)

Instruction Manual

What’s included with the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds.

Design

Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes these days. The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds have a nice, compact design and fit snugly in your ear. With an oval shape, they are rounded on the inner part and flat on the outer part. The LinearFlux logo is printed in a yellow-green colour on the flat surface, just inside a slight indent. A small LED sits beside this and indicates battery and power status.

On the inside of each earbud are two connectors for charging and an L or R to indicate which ear each earbud goes in. The end of the earbud angles slightly forward and up and features a yellow-green ear tip. As is customary, the company has included three sizes of ear tips, and I had no problem finding the right size for a snug, secure fit.

The earbuds are also IPX6 water-resistant, meaning you can use them while exercising without worrying about them getting damaged from sweat. The resistance rating also means you can use them in the rain, but they are not intended for use while swimming or being fully immersed in water.

The matte black case is pretty compact as well. Pill-box style, the lid has the HyperSonic logo printed in yellow across the top. The Micro-USB charging port (give me USB-C!) is located on the back of the case. Flipping the lid open and you’ll see the earbuds in their appropriate receptacles. The words Hyper and Sonic are printed on the face of the inside, while the LinearFlux word is printed on the front of the inside. An L and R circle are also on the top, so you know which earbud goes where for charging. Inside each receptacle are two charging pins. On the front of the case are four LED lights that indicate charging status and the remaining battery level.

The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds are very comfortable and fit nicely inside my ears. The case is compact enough that you can easily carry it around in your pocket.

The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds with included charging case.

Ease of Use

LinearFlux wants to take all the guesswork out of using true wireless earbuds. In addition to the instruction manual, the setup and touch control actions are printed on the inside flap of the packaging. Not only does this make it easier to figure out how to use them, but consumers can get a feel for what’s involved before they even purchase them.

On that note, the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX true wireless earbuds are as easy to use as most other similar earbuds. When you first take them out of the case, they enter into pairing mode. Find LinearFlux HyperSonic in the Bluetooth settings on your device, tap it, and the earbuds should pair. Next, hold the earbud vertical to your ear, insert, then twist to lock it in place.

You have several controls available to you using the touch surface on the left and right earbuds to control your music. Tapping either once will play or pause the current track or answer an incoming call. Tapping twice on the left earbud will go to the previous track; on the right earbud will go to the next. Tapping three times on the left will decrease the volume while tapping three times on the right will increase it. Tap and hold for 2 seconds on either to power on; tapping and holding for 5 seconds will power them off. To hang up a call, tap either earbud twice. Tapping and holding either for 2 seconds will reject an incoming call or invoke Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa.

Sound Quality

The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds use the company’s “Exclusive 3D Hyper Definition Sound Engine enhances music clarity and bass.” In addition, LinearFlux uses a True Wireless Hyper-Definition sound profile tuned for popular streaming services by Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

If you’ve read any of my previous headset reviews, then you know when I test headphones and earbuds, I use the tracklist below. This has been compiled from a couple of different “listening lists” of hand-picked tracks provided by a few companies to showcase their headphones or earbuds. I’ve added a few tracks to get a wide range of tracks, styles, and variations in vocals and levels.

As far as sound quality is concerned, the HyperSonic DX earbuds do indeed offer clear audio when listening to music. The bass levels are fantastic as well, full and warm without being overbearing but plenty enough for my tastes. I had no real complaints with any track that I listened to, including rock, hip hop, or even classical songs. These earbuds also have passive noise cancelling, and I was hard-pressed to hear any outside noise when listening to music with them.

Reception

With Bluetooth 5.0, the reception range on these earbuds is pretty decent. I easily got 30-40 feet away and still received a clear signal from my Android smartphone.

Microphone/Call Quality

As with most earbuds, you can answer calls while using the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds. Call quality is good enough for calls, and the party on the other end said that I sounded pretty clear while speaking. They mentioned they could hear a bit of background noise, like typing on a keyboard, but said it wasn’t overly loud or distracting.

The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds.

Battery Life

LinearFlux states you should be able to get 6-8 hours of battery life before needing to recharge the earbuds. Of course, this depends on what type of music you listen to and the volume you are listening at. During testing, I was able to get about 7 hours per charge while listening to a range of music at about 75% volume. With the case, I was able to recharge them fully just under two times, getting a total of about 20 hours before needing to plug in the case. In addition, a 5-minute charge in the case provides about an hour of playback, should you need it in a pinch.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$79.99, the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds aren’t the cheapest on the market, but they are far from being the most expensive. Given the sound quality, battery life, and ease of use, these are pretty reasonably priced and offer decent value for the price. Even better, they are currently $10 off on Amazon, making them an even better deal.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds. The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds with included charging case. The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds with included charging case. The LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds. The back of the charging case included with the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbudsThe back of the charging case included with the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds. The packaging for the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds has a handy quick start guide inside the front flap.

Wrap-up

There are plenty of earbuds to choose from these days. If you’re looking for a compact, well-fitting, great-sounding pair with decent battery life, the LinearFlux HyperSonic DX earbuds are well worth considering.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on October 15, 2021.