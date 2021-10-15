[UPDATED] Xbox Series X Mini Fridge available for pre-order on October 19

After months of waiting, Xbox announced today that the highly anticipated Xbox Series X Mini Fridge will be available for pre-order on October 19th. After narrowly beating out Skittles in a Twitter brand battle earlier this year, Xbox committed to making the mini-fridge available to gamers.

The Xbox fridge first appeared back in March 2020, as a joke when people started comparing the Xbox Series X design to a fridge. Of course, Xbox ran with it and even built an actual Xbox fridge and gifted it to rap legend Snoop Dog. Fast forward to June 2021 and the mini-fridge was unveiled at E3.

Created in partnership with Ukonic!, the mini-fridge resembles the Xbox Series X, is complete with LEDs, holds up to 12 cans of your favourite beer beverage, has a USB port on the front to charge your devices, and even comes with a DC power adapter so you can use your fridge on the go.

The first wave of the Xbox Series X mini-fridge will be available for pre-sale on October 19th. In the U.S. and Canada , it can be pre-ordered at Target.com for US$99.99 (NOTE: we’re trying to get clarification for Canadian fans as Target doesn’t typically ship to Canada).

[UPDATED 10/15/2021 16:10p PT] Xbox Canada reached out to us to let us know the Xbox mini-fridge will be available in Canada through the Xbox Gear Shop in December:

“We can confirm we will be shipping online orders of the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge to our fans in Canada this holiday. Unfortunately, we got an update today from our partners at Target that they are not able to offer shipping to Canada through their website. Good news however, our team is working hard to support shipping the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge to our fans in Canada only directly from our Xbox Gear store. We plan to have this first wave of units to customer in Canada this December and will have more details to share very soon on pre-orders through our Xbox Gear store.” Xbox spokesperson

For fans in Europe, the Xbox “Mini Fridge” will be available from GAME in the UK (£89.99); and fans in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland can grab their own at Game Stop EU (€99.00), Micromania (€99.00) or Toynk (via Amazon). It will arrive at other retailers globally in December 2021.

