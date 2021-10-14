Alienware celebrates 25th anniversary with a new Aurora flagship gaming desktop

Time can really fly when it comes to technology companies… and Alienware is the latest to be celebrating its 25th anniversary (don’t I feel old!). That’s right, the company was founded back on October 15, 1996, by two friends in a garage near Miami. Their vision? To build custom, high-performance gaming computers for gamers everywhere. And here we are 25 years later…

To celebrate 25 years, the company has unveiled an updated Alienware Aurora flagship gaming desktop with a new open-air design that increases the internal chassis by 50% — without significantly expanding the chassis’ overall footprint.

The new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop.

The new slick design, dubbed the Legend 2.0, offers “the ultimate gaming power” and its tool-less access makes the Alienware Aurora the company’s “most accessible and upgradeable desktop to date.”​ Key features of the new design include:

Enhanced acoustics​: Open layout chassis with better air flow and thermal solution for quieter system for customers​

Upgraded thermal ceiling: Up to four 120mm system fans and liquid cooling options to provide a robust thermal architecture ​

Flexibility and upgradeability​: Toolless design, better accessibility and premium component options allow for customization

New customization options: For the first time, Alienware is offering an optional transparent left-side panel for gamers to gaze inside and admire a dark new motherboard illuminated by up to eight unique zones of AlienFX customizable lighting.

Alienware is remaining tight-lipped on actual specifications and price but has released a few images of the new flagship gaming desktop. To find out more about the company’s last 25 years and the latest Alienware Aurora gaming desktop, tune in to the Alienware live stream event at 3 pm ET today, October 15th over on Twitch.

The new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop. Front view of the new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop. Back view of the new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop. Front angled view of the new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop. Angled side view of the new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop. Side view of the new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop. The new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with rear cable management cover removed. The new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with side cable management cover removed. The new 2021 Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with Alienware peripherals.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some of Alienware’s key achievements over the past 25 years, as well as a fun collection of photos from over the years.

Alienware’s History of Desktops

Alienware Assembly Lab in the late 1990s. Alienware’s first desktop computer in 1996. The first Alienware Area 51 gaming desktop in 1999. The Alienware Area 51 gaming desktop in 2000. The Alienware Area 51 Aurora Dragon gaming desktop series in 2001. The first Alienware Area 51m gaming notebook in 2002. The Alienware Area 51 Aurora gaming desktop in 2003. Alienware gaming desktop setup in 2004. The Alienware ALX gaming desktop in 2004. The Alienware Area 51 Aurora gaming desktop in 2006. The Alienware Aurora mALX gaming laptop in 2006. The Alienware Predator gaming desktop series in 2006. The Alienware Area 51 m9750 gaming laptop in 2007. The Alienware Area 51 ALX gaming desktop in 2009. The Alienware x51 gaming desktop in 2012. The Alienware Aurora ALX gaming desktop in 2013. The Alienware Area 51 gaming desktop in 2014. The Alienware Aurora gaming desktop in 2016. Alienware Manufacturing Plant in the 2000s.

