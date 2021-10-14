Alienware celebrates 25th anniversary with a new Aurora flagship gaming desktop

Time can really fly when it comes to technology companies… and Alienware is the latest to be celebrating its 25th anniversary (don’t I feel old!). That’s right, the company was founded back on October 15, 1996, by two friends in a garage near Miami. Their vision? To build custom, high-performance gaming computers for gamers everywhere. And here we are 25 years later…
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
To celebrate 25 years, the company has unveiled an updated Alienware Aurora flagship gaming desktop with a new open-air design that increases the internal chassis by 50% — without significantly expanding the chassis’ overall footprint.
The new slick design, dubbed the Legend 2.0, offers “the ultimate gaming power” and its tool-less access makes the Alienware Aurora the company’s “most accessible and upgradeable desktop to date.” Key features of the new design include:
- Enhanced acoustics: Open layout chassis with better air flow and thermal solution for quieter system for customers
- Upgraded thermal ceiling: Up to four 120mm system fans and liquid cooling options to provide a robust thermal architecture
- Flexibility and upgradeability: Toolless design, better accessibility and premium component options allow for customization
- New customization options: For the first time, Alienware is offering an optional transparent left-side panel for gamers to gaze inside and admire a dark new motherboard illuminated by up to eight unique zones of AlienFX customizable lighting.
Alienware is remaining tight-lipped on actual specifications and price but has released a few images of the new flagship gaming desktop. To find out more about the company’s last 25 years and the latest Alienware Aurora gaming desktop, tune in to the Alienware live stream event at 3 pm ET today, October 15th over on Twitch.
In the meantime, here’s a look at some of Alienware’s key achievements over the past 25 years, as well as a fun collection of photos from over the years.
What do you think about the latest Alienware Aurora flagship gaming desktop? What’s your favourite Alienware memory from the past 25 years? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.