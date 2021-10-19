Here are the Halloween movies kids love by state

As we get into October, we’re knee-deep into the fall season, and that means a few things. Leaves, temperature change, pumpkin spice flavored everything, and Halloween. That also means candy, pumpkins, costumes, trick-or-treating, and movies; scary movies, to be specific.

I’m sure you could rattle off a bunch of great scary movies like Underworld, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Escape Room, Halloween, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Scream, The Shining, Carrie, The Exorcist, Night of The Living Dead, and many more.

But many of the movies we adults would watch aren’t exactly suitable for most children. So USDish gave us the rundown of the films kids love to watch on Halloween, broken down by State. You can check out the infographic below:

More Halloween Movie Stats

The dynamic duo, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, have stolen the hearts of Americans, coming in as the most searched movie in 13 states. Scooby-Doo is a classic but the new movie SCOOB! has received mixed reactions, garnering only a 48% favorable score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Apparently button eyes are in this year, with Coraline coming in as the most searched kids’ movie in 11 states.

Halloweentown is Oregon’s top spooky kids movie, which is fitting since the movie was filmed in St. Helens.

Although Gremlins isn’t the most beloved nationally, it still has North Dakotans interested almost 30 years after its release.

Methodology Used

To identify each State’s most googled spooky movie for kids, we gathered a list of kids’ Halloween movies rated PG or G. Then, we used SEMRush to find the film that had the highest keyword search ranking. Finally, we input the movie names into Google Trends to see each State’s most-searched movie.

Last Updated on October 19, 2021.