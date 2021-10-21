New on Netflix October 22-28: Locke & Key returns

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 22-28th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October and November if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 22-28th list which is headlined by the second season of Locke & Key, based on the best-selling comic book series.

Coming soon

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

A World Without (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): Three spirited teenage girls join a self-improvement program that forces them into heartbreaking choices.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

A new series mixing crime, comedy and drama. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 2000s, Yoo Young-chul hammered his victims to death and cast fear across Seoul. This docuseries recounts the hunt for a prolific killer.

October 22

Adventure Beast (NETFLIX SERIES): Wildlife expert Bradley Trevor Greive travels the globe, getting into zany misadventures while imparting weird, wonderful, totally true nature factoids.

A 9-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world. 🎃 Locke & Key: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke & Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns this October for Season 2.

A romantic series based on the hit 2018 Taiwanese film. Roaring Twenties (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Roaring Twenties is the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the ‘new normal’ of 2020’s America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks 🇺🇸

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 🇺🇸

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3 🇺🇸

Sex: Unzipped (NETFLIX SERIES): Saweetie and a cast of sex positive puppets teach you the A-B-Cs of S-E-X in Netflix’s funniest, filthiest, and furriest new comedy special, Sex: Unzipped. Talking heads include: Dominique Jackson, Ian Karmel, Joel Kim Booster, Katherine Ryan, London Hughes, Mae Martin, Michelle Buteau, Nikki Glaser, Romesh Ranganathan, Sam Jay, Trixie Mattel. Sex Experts include: Alexander Cheves, Emily Morse, Oloni, Stella Anna Sonnenbaum, and special guest Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

October 27

Begin Again 🇺🇸

🎃 Hypnotic (NETFLIX FILM): A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences. 🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Part 2 (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱 ): Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 2 is a continuation of the first Polish slasher film, based on a screenplay by Mirella Zaradkiewicz and Bartosz M. Kowalski, who also directed the film. The main character of the film is Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world. In the sequel, we will also learn more about the fate of Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face. The film is a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one’s own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us. It’s a slasher that will turn genre rules upside down this time.

Months later, Rita, Nando and Doni remain close. But as the trio embraces new paths, can they continue to thrive while staying true to their roots? This is Us: Season 5 🇨🇦

Wentworth: Season 8 (new episode) 🇺🇸

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): While overcoming personal struggles, Luis Miguel contemplates sharing his life story. In the 90s, he strikes up a relationship with Mariah Carey.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 22-28th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

