Satechi announces USB-C hybrid hub with SSD storage

Satechi is well known for making PC and Mac peripherals along with a variety of other things. The company makes some of the best hubs and dongles on the market. Now, they’ve come up with a new USB-C hybrid hub to which you can add an M.2 SSD for expandable storage on the go.

The new Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter will set you back US$89.99 and features a built-in SSD storage compartment, 4K HDMI display output, USB-C PD charging, and two USB-A 3.0 data ports – all using just a single USB-C port. It comes in Black and Space Gray and is made out of durable aluminum. Here is what the Satechi press release had to say about this new hub:

Built with data storage top of mind, the USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features a built-in SSD storage compartment and fast data transfer rates (up to 5 Gbps) to increase memory storage easily and hold important file backups safely in one place. The Hybrid Multiport Adapter additionally includes two USB-A 3.0 data ports for more data transfer options via USB devices peripherals, making it even easier to import and save files from other devices, drives, and more. While using the Satechi Hybrid Multiport Adapter, users can enjoy a stunning 4K HDMI output on their display. With a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, the adapter offers an overall smoother viewing experience for work or play. The adapter is additionally equipped with a USB-C PD charging port and up to 100W of power (15W used by the hub for operation), enabling connected devices to stay charged throughout the day. Satechi

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter Quick Specs

SSD Enclosure – fits SATA M.2 SSD (not included). Supports sizes 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280. Does not work with NVMe.

USB-C PD – up to 100W (with ~15W used for operation)

4K HDMI port – up to 60Hz

2 x USB-A 3.0 ports – up to 5 Gbps

Model: ST-UCHSEM / 810086360055 (Space Gray)

ST-UCHSEM / 810086360055 (Space Gray) Model: ST-UCHSEK / 810086360079 (Black)

Satechi’s Hybrid Multiport Adapter is available now on the Satechi website and Amazon for US$89.99 in Space Gray and Black colorways. SSD drive not included.

