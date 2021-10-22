5 technology careers to consider breaking into

As the tech industry evolves, the demand for a more skilled workforce continues to increase. Although there are various options, each job’s skills, needs, and requirements are different. A career in information technology requires robust computer knowledge and operating, including comprehensive hardware and software understanding, computer programming, and operating systems. Below are lucrative careers in IT and how to break in.

Cybersecurity specialist

The cybersecurity industry is expected to grow to $345.4 billion by 2026 from $217.9 billion in 2021. Cybersecurity experts play an integral part in protecting companies from cybersecurity risks, vulnerabilities, and threats through monitoring, detecting, investigating, analyzing, and responding to security issues. To qualify as a cybersecurity specialist, consider taking accelerated online courses such as Master of Cyber Security to acquire the knowledge and skills required for the job market. To succeed as a cybersecurity expert, get basic knowledge of cryptography, networks and their defense, web application security techniques, access management, and more.

Software developer

Software developers create and maintain computer programs based on their complexity. The software development employment rate is expected to grow at a rate of 21% from 2018 to2028, becoming a good option for anyone looking for good pay and job security. The primary skills needed for software developers are programming skills and the knowledge of languages like Java, Python, and Ruby, although they differ by role.

IT project manager

IT managers’ role involves defining a company’s technology goals and guiding the responsible teams towards implementing them while under their supervision. Besides this career requiring programming or software development skills, it also requires the candidate to be a business acumen, an excellent communicator who is critical, and good organizational skills.

Network engineer

Network engineers depend on various hard and soft skills such as technical and computer skills, communication, and working in a team. They design, implement, manage, and monitor the local area and wide area networks. Since the skill set requirements may vary depending on an organization, the general skills of a network engineer may include technical, analytical, problem-solving, written communication, and more.

To sharpen your network engineering skills, consider pursuing an advanced degree or a professional certification, stay up-to-date with new technological advancements, take part in open-source projects, learn from experienced professionals, and undertake more complex roles at work.

Database managers

Database managers create and maintain an organization’s database by developing data storage and retrieval solutions, troubleshooting any issues that may arise, and executing data recovery procedures and safety obligations. Since the job may require information analysis, a background in data science and statistics would be a plus.

Wrap Up

The information technology industry is broad and offers a variety of lucrative careers to interested parties. These are some of the in-demand IT careers. To break into the IT industry, start by getting certified to show potential employers that you’ve got the skills they are looking for. Considering the tech industry is continuously evolving, being up-to-date with industry trends and facing the challenges they bring can help you set foot into the IT sector. In addition, the ability to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines, and 24-hour availability in case of emergencies are among the requirements for IT specialists.

