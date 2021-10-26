Anker announces its MagGo line of charging products

Anker has been making mobile accessories for a very long time, so it’s no surprise to see them branching off yet again. This time they’re jumping into magnetic charging products with the MagGo line. Obviously, these charging products are aimed at Apple users who are using MagSafe iPhones.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

“With the new MagGo lineup, Anker is making a major move into magnetic charging products and accessories,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “With each of our six new products you will see a stronger focus on color, material choices and industrial design. This is the future of Anker, giving consumers products that combine the world’s most advanced charging technology with designs that complement the consumer’s unique style.” Anker

Anker MagGo Charging Line

The MagGo product lineup consists of six new devices with something for everyone.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with built-in stand

A new magnetic power bank that transforms into a phone stand by simply flipping its built-in foldable kickstand – allowing users to stand any MagSafe®-compatible iPhone ®horizontally or vertically. With its 5,000mAh of power, it can extend the battery life of the iPhone 12 or 13 by up to 17 hours at a maximum charging speed of 7.5W. Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac Purple, Buds Green. Anker

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo)

A cool, can-shaped phone stand with an adjustable charging platform: This wireless charger features a phone-charging platform on top which can be flipped up to a maximum range of 60° and is able to magnetically hold and charge iPhones horizontally or vertically at up to 7.5W. Underneath the charging platform lies a second wireless charger with an output power of 5W, perfect for earbuds compatible with wireless charging. Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac Purple. Anker

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo)

An elegant 2-in-1 charging stand with removable magnetic battery: The 633 is the all-purpose charging solution featuring a 2-in-1 design that acts as a wireless charging stand and comes with a slide out 5,000mAh portable charger for juicing the iPhone on-the-go. Additionally, the base of the stand also packs a second

wireless charger optimized to charge any compatible pair of earbuds. Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White. Anker

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo)

The uniquely designed charging station for your desk: This charging station features a built-in magnetic charging pad, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and three AC outlets – a perfect combination to keep all desktop devices powered-up at all times. Provides a minimalistic look for the desk. Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White Anker

Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo)

A fun, stylish and removable finger grip and stand: This colorful lightweight ring holder attaches to the back of the iPhone 12/13 with a strong magnetic grip that ensures it sticks tightly. It’s strong enough to hold up to 28 oz (800 g) or the equivalent weight of four iPhone 12s. Anker

Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo)

Brings the convenience of wireless charging to the car: The Anker 613 charger sits on the car’s dashboard and packs a powerful magnetic 7.5W max charger with an angle of adjustment of up to 134°. This ensures that all MagSafe-compatible iPhones will stay in place. It also features two fast-charging USB ports and an always-on glow surface that allows users to effortlessly locate the exact charging spots. Anker

Pricing and Availability

Apart from the Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger, all other MagGo products are available for purchase on Amazon and Anker.com today. The Anker 633 is expected to be available in early December. Find all of these products on Anker’s website.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery: US$59.99 (October 25th)

US$59.99 (October 25th) Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger: US$79.99 (October 25th)

US$79.99 (October 25th) Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station: US$99.99 (October 25th)

US$99.99 (October 25th) Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger: US469.99 (October 25th)

US469.99 (October 25th) Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip: US$15.99 (October 25th)

US$15.99 (October 25th) Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger: US$119.99 (Early December)

What do you think of the MagGo lineup? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on October 26, 2021.