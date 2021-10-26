HYPER foldable laptop stand features built-in 7-port USB-C hub

When using a laptop, having a good laptop stand he’s for heat dissipation and ergonomics. Given the lack of ports on today’s laptops, most users likely have a USB-C hub as well. The newly announced HyperStand 7-in-1 USB-C Hub from HYPER is a foldable laptop stand and USB-C hub in one.

We were impressed with the HyperStand when we reviewed it last year, and the latest laptop stand from HYPER looks to build on that quality with added functionality. With a slim, foldable design, users can choose between 5 angles for placing their laptop. The silicone grips keep up to 17″ laptops in place, and the USB-C hub with its built-in USB-C cable and 100W power delivery allows users to increase their ports and connect to an external monitor via HDMI.

“The modern work landscape is evolving daily, and more people are working from both their home and their office. That’s why we created a collapsible and portable Hub Stand that enables any user to easily carry their laptop stand and their USB-C hub in one perfect package.” Daniel Chin, President of HYPER

The HYPER HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand.

Key features of the HyperStand 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand include:

7 Essential Ports: HDMI 4K 30Hz, USB-C 100W PD, USB-C 5Gbps, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps, SD UHS-I 104MB/s, MicroSD UHS-I 104MB/s.

Portable, Foldable Design: Lightweight, collapsible design makes it easy to pack whether you're at home or headed to the office.

5 Adjustable Ergonomic Angles: 5 comfortable ergonomic settings allow you to pick the perfect angle that fits your posture and body type.

Silicon Grips: High-grade silicon layer of cushioning ensures your laptop stays securely in place.

Dissipates Heat: Ultra-thin aluminum frame allows for better heat dissipation and enables your laptop to ventilate heat faster.

Compatible With Laptops Up To 17": Works with MacBook, Windows PC or Chromebook up to 17".

Dimensions: 60 x 253 x 18.5 mm / 2.36" x 9.96" x 0.73"

Weight: 304 g / 10.72 oz / 0.67 lb

The HyperDrive USB-C Hub Stand is available from Best Buy and www.Hypershop.com for US$99.99.

What do you think about the HYPER HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand? Is it something you’re likely to pick up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

