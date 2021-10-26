Expand your home wireless coverage for under $200 with rockspace Tri-band Mesh WiFi System

While you can get extenders to go with your router to expand wireless coverage in your house, mesh WiFi systems have been gaining in popularity over the past few years. Oftentimes, they are more affordable than purchasing a router and two (or more) extenders, and easier to set up.

The rockspace Tri-band Mesh WiFi System is an AC2100 triple band system that offers up to 6000 sq ft of coverage, providing stable Wi-Fi for up to 100 devices in your home. Not only can they be used in tandem to create one seamless wireless SSID, but they can also be used as independent routers and connected with different modems to create up to three different Wi-Fi networks.

Set up is a snap as well with the companion RS app. With support for remote management of connected devices, Guest Wi-Fi, parental control, and advanced functionalities, the system can be set up in just 10 minutes. The mesh Wi-Fi system offers up three different bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 5.8GHz), making it ideal for computers, game consoles, IoT devices, and more.

Key features of the rockspace AC2100 Tri-band Mesh WiFi System include:

Wi-Fi Speed: 2.1Gbps (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5.8GHz)

2.1Gbps (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 5.8GHz) Wi-Fi Coverage: 6000 sq.ft (2000 sq. ft for each, can be installed separately)

6000 sq.ft (2000 sq. ft for each, can be installed separately) Advanced Tech: Tri-band backhaul, seamless roaming, Easy and customized APP control

Tri-band backhaul, seamless roaming, Easy and customized APP control APP Function: Parental control, Guest Network, Customized Firewall Settings, Smart QoS, Smart Assistance for 2.4GHz, ect.

Parental control, Guest Network, Customized Firewall Settings, Smart QoS, Smart Assistance for 2.4GHz, ect. Dimensions: 3.94×3.94×3.94 IN

3.94×3.94×3.94 IN Wired Ethernet Ports: 9 Ethernet port (3+3+3 auto-sensing ports)

9 Ethernet port (3+3+3 auto-sensing ports) Operating Environment: Temperature: 0°C-40°C; Humidity: 10%-90% RH, non-condensing

Temperature: 0°C-40°C; Humidity: 10%-90% RH, non-condensing In the Box: 3x rockspace Mesh WiFi Points, 3x Power Adapters, 1x Ethernet Cable, 1x Quick Start Guide

Regularly priced on the rockspace website at US$329.99, the system is available on Amazon for US$249.99, and features a $50 off coupon at checkout, bringing the price down to $189.99 — very reasonable for a tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system.

