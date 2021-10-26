Master & Dynamic announces its first gaming headphones, the MG20

We have been fans of Master & Dynamic since they started making headphones in 2013. They’re one of the first premium headphone company’s that reached out to us to review their products. Now, the company is jumping into the gaming headphones market with its new MG20 gaming headphones.

M&D says the MG20 are the first true luxury gaming headphones on the market. The MG20 headphones are made from magnesium, lambskin leather, and Alcantara. The boom mic is detachable, and they have an additional onboard mic array for better and clearer in-game communication.

The MG20 also features 50mm Beryllium drivers and 7.1 Surround Sound that M&D says gives the user a brilliant acoustic experience.

“We knew the time was right to create a luxury gaming headset, and our goal with the MG20 was to deliver the exceptional sound and design that Master & Dynamic is known for. The MG20 will satisfy both the professional and recreational gamer looking for technical performance, sophisticated style and high quality materials.” says Founder and CEO Jonathan Levine. Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic MG20 Gaming Headphones Feature List

Immersive Sound: Our first headphone to feature 50mm Beryllium drivers and 7.1 surround sound, the MG20 also features Qualcomm® aptX™ HD for music, and aptX Low-Latency for mobile gaming. For the first time ever, equalizer presets in the M&D Connect app will allow users to choose between sound profiles. Angled ear cups which align to the ear’s natural shape and semi-open back acoustics create a wider, more lifelike soundstage.

Customizable Communication: An elegant, detachable boom microphone provides the ultimate in-game talk clarity while an additional onboard microphone array allows for clear communication even when not gaming. Independent volume controls for in-game audio allow users to tailor their listening experience.

Streamlined Design: Anodized aluminum arms complemented by lightweight magnesium ear cups create an unmatched strength-to-weight ratio for comfort and durability. The sleek shape provides a sophisticated look whether gaming, working, or on-the-go.

Built to Maximize Game Time: The MG20 features 22 hours of battery life on a single charge and has on-head detection to save battery while not in use. A cushioned, breathable Alcantara® headband and memory foam ear pads wrapped in lambskin are engineered for comfort during extended game play.

Seamless Compatibility: A low-latency USB-A adapter compatible with Playstation and PCs alike allows gamers to effortlessly switch between devices without having to re-pair. Bluetooth 5.0 creates a secure connection for a 100ft/30m distance.

Master & Dynamic’s MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones ($449/€449/£429) are available on the company’s website starting November 16, 2021.

Last Updated on October 26, 2021.