beyerdynamic announces its new Blue BYRD Bluetooth earbuds

The audio space is currently dominated by an influx of TWS headphones from nearly every headphone manufacturer out there. So it’s refreshing to see Bluetooth headphones like the new beyerdynamic Blue BYRD earbuds. While these are still “wireless,” they don’t eliminate wires completely, and some people still want this.

The new Blue BYRD earbuds are the 2nd generation of this line of earbuds from beyerdynamic. These new earbuds sport the latest Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and AAC audio codecs; the headset also incorporates the latest generation 5.2 Bluetooth connection.

Multipoint makes it possible to establish a Bluetooth connection with two devices simultaneously. In addition, Qualcomm cVc technology (8 thgeneration) reduces disturbing background noise. Here is what beyerdynamic’s press release had to say about these new earbuds.

The Blue BYRD headset can also be used carefree while traveling or exercising, as its IPX4 certification protects from rain and moisture. With the universal 3- button remote control, calls and media playback can also be controlled with ease. Due to the unique flat design, the Blue BYRD offers a high level of comfort throughout the day. The special design of the in-ear headphones ensures that they do not protrude from the ear and are hardly noticeable even when lying down for relaxation as well as in between calls. Thanks to the practical neckband, the Blue BYRD is always quick at hand and ready for use at any time. When not in use or on the go, the flexible neckband can easily be folded and stored in the practical hard case included. The neckband design also allows for high battery life, lasting up to 14 hours for a long listening experience without interruption. Via USB-C, it is fully charged within 1:40 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes provides 2 hours of playtime and even while charging, the headphones can still be used. The Blue BYRD can also be connected to beyerdynamic’s innovative MIY app. The “MOSAYC – Attention to Detail with Mimi Sound Personalization” elevates the sound of the Blue BYRD to the next level. After a listening test of just two minutes, the sound and settings of the headphones can be personalized with the app and completely adapted to the individual hearing. In addition, the headphones can always be kept up to date with the latest technology using the app. The design of the Blue BYRD series combines simple elegance and comfortable haptics with a powerful sound experience. The new Blue BYRD impresses with elegant decorative plates, which are made of anodized and diamond-cut aluminum. The neckband, made of high-quality silicone, adapts perfectly to the skin when worn and features glass-bead blasted metal at both ends. As usual, beyerdynamic offers many replacement parts, such as the earpieces, directly in the online store. In addition to the headphones, the scope of delivery includes silicone earpieces in 5 sizes, a hard case and USB cable. beyerdynamic

The Blue BYRD (2nd generation) will be available internationally from October 28 at a recommended retail price of US$149.00 in the online store and Amazon.

Last Updated on October 28, 2021.