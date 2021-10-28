Coming to Tubi November 2021: Live Free or Die Hard, Con Air, Poetic Justice, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the November 2021 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi November 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi November 2021

The Freak Brothers (2021) – starting 11/14

Action

A Man Apart (2003)

Big Game (2014)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009) – starting 11/15

Con Air (1997)

Die Hard III: With a Vengeance (1995)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Heist (2001)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) – starting 11/15

Machete (2010)

Robin Hood (2018) – starting 11/2

Taken (2008)

Waterworld (1995) – starting 11/15

Black Cinema

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Blankman (1994)

Codename: The Cleaner (2007)

Gridlock’d (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Proud Mary (2018)

The Players Club (1998)

Waist Deep (2006) – starting 11/15

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Comedy

Accepted (2006) – starting 11/15

Black Knight (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Holy Man (1998)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Robinhood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sixteen Candles (1984) – starting 11/15

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Drama

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Australia (2008)

Empire of the Sun (1987)

Gotti (2018)

Meet Joe Black (1998) – starting 11/15

Platoon (1986)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sophie’s Choice (1982)

Southpaw (2015)

The Kids Are Alright (2010) – starting 11/15

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Water For Elephants (2011)

Horror

Dead in Tombstone (2013)

Dead in Tombstone Again (2017)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gothika (2003)

It Follows (2014)

The Disappointments Room (2016)

Leatherface (2017)

Vacancy (2007)

Kids & Family

He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special (1985) – starting 11/15

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017) – starting 11/15

My Adventures with Santa (2019) – starting 11/15

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003) – starting 11/15

The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn’t (1972)

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Delirium (2018) – starting 11/15

Driven (2001)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Siberia (2018) – starting 11/17

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Thing (2011) – starting 11/15

TV Series

V.I.P (1998) – new episodes

Zorro (1957) – new episodes

