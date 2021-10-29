Goodbye Oculus Quest, hello Meta Quest

Mark Zuckerberg took to the stage yesterday to announce that Facebook would now be known as Meta. The social media platform will still be Facebook, but the parent company is now Meta. Zuckerberg explained that Meta would be a “social technology” company, and with that, they will be rebranding other parts of the company, including Oculus Quest, now known as Meta Quest.

Meta Quest is going to be a big part of Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse. The metaverse is what Meta and Zuckerberg envision as a virtual utopia where business and pleasure meet. The Oculus hardware and software will be vital in bringing the metaverse to market, and since Oculus already has a good hardware record, it makes sense.

So now all that was Oculus is Meta. Including Meta Quest and Meta Portal.

Beginning in early 2022, the Oculus Quest will instead be known as the Meta Quest. Similarly, the Oculus App will be called Meta Quest App moving forward. According to Bosworth, the intention is “to make clear” to consumers Quest is a Meta product. “We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make,” Bosworth said. “While we’re retiring the name, I can assure you that the original Oculus vision remains deeply embedded in how Meta will continue to drive mass adoption for VR today.” As part of the rebranding, Meta is also backpedaling on its unpopular decision to require Facebook logins to use Oculus headsets. Bosworth said the company is working on new ways to allow people to log into the platform, and that will roll out sometime next year. “This is one of our highest priority areas of work internally,” he added. Additionally, the name will filter to other products, including Facebook Portal. Moving forward, the company plans to call its smart display Meta Portal. Engadget

Last Updated on October 29, 2021.