Latest Dark Matter 32-inch QHD gaming monitor has 4 ports and 165Hz refresh rate

We’ve recently reviewed a couple of Monorpice’s Dark Matter gaming monitors. Both came in the 27-inch size, one with an FHD resolution and the other a QHD IGZO display. The company has just released a new offering: the Dark Matter 43548 32-inch QHD gaming monitor with 4 video ports, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an IPS panel.

IPS displays are great for gaming, and the latest Dark Matter QHD gaming monitor boasts four video ports: two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2. All four ports support HDCP 2.2 as well. With a 165Hz native refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, this gaming monitor offers up a “tear-free gaming and entertainment experience.” The 2560×1440 resolution at 32-inches should be nice and crisp as well, and great for both PC and PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S gaming.

Full specifications of the Dark Matter 43548 include:

P/N: 43548

43548 Display Size: 31.5″

31.5″ Maximum Resolution: 2560 x 1440p

2560 x 1440p Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Video Input: 2x HDMI® 2.0, 2x DisplayPort® 1.2

2x HDMI® 2.0, 2x DisplayPort® 1.2 HDCP™ Version: 2.2

2.2 VESA® Mount Size: 100 x 100

100 x 100 Input Power: 12 VDC, 5A

12 VDC, 5A AC Adapter Input Power: 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power Consumption: 60 watts

60 watts Standby Power Consumption: ≤ 0.5 watts

≤ 0.5 watts Operating Temperature: +32 ~ +104°F (0 ~ +40°C)

+32 ~ +104°F (0 ~ +40°C) Operating Humidity: 20 ~ 85 % RH, noncondensing

20 ~ 85 % RH, noncondensing Storage Temperature: +14 ~ +140°F (‑10 ~ +60°C)

+14 ~ +140°F (‑10 ~ +60°C) Storage Humidity: 10 ~ 90% RH, noncondensing

10 ~ 90% RH, noncondensing Dimensions (with stand): 28.5″ x 19.6″ x 7.2″ (724 x 498 x 183 mm)

28.5″ x 19.6″ x 7.2″ (724 x 498 x 183 mm) Weight (with stand): 20.9 lbs. (9.5 kg)

20.9 lbs. (9.5 kg) Dimensions (without stand): 28.5″ x 16.7″ x 1.7″ (724 x 424 x 43 mm)

28.5″ x 16.7″ x 1.7″ (724 x 424 x 43 mm) Weight (without stand): 15.0 lbs. (6.8 kg)

The Dark Matter 43548 is pretty reasonably priced compared to other offerings. It is now available from the Monoprice website for US$399.99. As with all of Monoprice’s gaming monitors, this one comes with a 1-year PixelPerfect Warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

Last Updated on October 29, 2021.