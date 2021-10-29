HP OMEN 27c is a QHD 240Hz gaming monitor with 1000R curvature

When it comes to gaming monitors, resolution and refresh are important. Additionally, a curved gaming monitor definitely helps to enhance the experience and make gaming more immersive. The new HP OMEN 27c is a 240Hz gaming monitor with a QHD resolution and a sharp 1000R curvature.

The OMEN 27c is the world’s first Eyesafe certified 1000R curved gaming monitor. The 1000R curve on the gaming monitor is the sharpest you can get at the moment, and closely matches the curve of the human eye. This pretty much makes every spot on the monitor the same distance away from your eye, allowing for a better viewing experience. That being said, we’ve reviewed 27-inch 1000R curved monitors in the past and found them almost too curved, given the smaller size. The VA panel also has HDR 400 support, 92% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

As with most OMEN gaming monitors of late, the OMEN 27c QHD gaming monitor also has OMEN Gaming Hub features

On the software side, the OMEN 27c features the latest and greatest features from OMEN Gaming Hub, such as dynamic crosshairs, which changes color based on the environment, along with 248 customization options for shape and color. Shadow Vision enhances details in dark areas, so you don’t miss that crucial clue in a dark dungeon, while Edge Precision smooths and corrects sharp images within the game.

The HP OMEN 27c 240Hz QHD curved gaming monitor.

This monitor has an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.3, HDCP support, a USB Type-C hub port (data only), 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and 3.5 mm audio jack. The size and resolution make it great for gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well.

The OMEN 27c curved gaming monitor is now available for US$529.99 from the HP OMEN website and other retailers like Amazon.

