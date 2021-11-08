Arlo announces its Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera

These days many users have at least one security camera in their home or area to be secured. Arlo makes several different security cameras, and they’ve just announced another option to their pool. The Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera is made to be used on an LTE connection or Wi-Fi.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Arlo is rolling the Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera out through Verizon first for US$249.99. The company says the new security camera will be available through other wireless carriers next year. Arlo says this camera is ideal for monitoring construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and other locations that aren’t regularly occupied or where Wi-Fi may be unavailable or unreliable. Here is what Arlo’s press release had to say about the Go 2.

Users can view and record 1080p full HD video day and night, as well as capture important details with color night vision thanks to an integrated spotlight. Two-way, full-duplex audio ensures clear communication with visitors, while a built-in siren can be triggered remotely or automatically to ward off intruders. Additionally, Arlo Go 2 is equipped with GPS positioning to track the camera’s whereabouts, allowing users to locate multiple devices across an expansive area, or in the event of theft. “Arlo Go 2 builds on the success of its Arlo Go predecessor, serving as the most versatile solution for anyone seeking wire-free security for hard-to-access locations,” said Tejas Shah, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Information Officer at Arlo. “Arlo Go 2’s ability to operate on either a mobile network or Wi-Fi puts the power in the hands of the user, allowing them to select the best connection for their use case. Round-the-clock security is enhanced further when Arlo Go 2 is paired with Arlo Secure to enable one-touch 24/7 Emergency Response support.” The Arlo Go 2 includes access to Arlo Secure, Arlo’s AI-subscription service, via a complimentary three-month trial. The service grants users access to rolling 30-day cloud recordings, personalized notifications such as person, animal, vehicle and package detection, and Arlo’s 24/7 Emergency Response feature. Backed by TMA’s 5 Diamond Certification, Emergency Response allows customers to quickly dispatch the fire, police, or medical responders to the camera’s location with one touch. Live Arlo agents are available at all times to share critical information previously input by customers into the Arlo App with appropriate first responders to reduce response time and assist during a crisis. Arlo

Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera Highlights

Intelligent, Take-Anywhere Security – Connect to 4G LTE network or use 4G LTE as a backup while directly connected to Wi-Fi

Connect to 4G LTE network or use 4G LTE as a backup while directly connected to Wi-Fi 100% Wire-Free Design – A swappable rechargeable battery powers the Arlo Go 2, eliminating cords and wiring hassles for a sleek install anywhere

A swappable rechargeable battery powers the Arlo Go 2, eliminating cords and wiring hassles for a sleek install anywhere All-Weather Protection – A weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun

A weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun Secure Local Storage – Users without an Arlo Secure subscription can opt to insert a secure microSD card into the camera to store videos directly on the device for later access and viewing

Users without an Arlo Secure subscription can opt to insert a secure microSD card into the camera to store videos directly on the device for later access and viewing Two-Way Audio – Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality See More at Night – View critical details in color night vision with an integrated spotlight for better identification

View critical details in color night vision with an integrated spotlight for better identification See Clearer Images in HD – View, zoom, and capture clear 1080p video

View, zoom, and capture clear 1080p video Built-In Siren – Users can trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an emergency or when they notice an intruder

Users can trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an emergency or when they notice an intruder Easily Locate the Camera – Recover or locate camera placement with GPS positioning

You can find out more about the Go 2 on Arlo’s website.

What do you think of this camera? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 8, 2021.