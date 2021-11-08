HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse now available in two new colours

More gaming companies are coming out with different colourways for gamers to personalize their setups. HyperX is the latest and has announced two new colour variations for its Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse: black with red accents and white with pink accents.

We reviewed the HyperX Pulsefire Haste about a year ago and found it to be nice and light, while still offering up responsive performance. At the time, this gaming mouse was only available in black. Its honeycomb hex shell design offers quick movements, increased ventilation, and only weighs 59 grams. The PTFE feet offer “effortless glide movement” and the HyperFlex USB cable reduces tension and resistance for easier mouse movements.

“We are excited to expand our Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse lineup with the addition of the two new colorways. The new colorways provide users with more color choices and offer the same comfort and quality in an ultra-lightweight design created for top gaming performance.” Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX

In addition to being able to choose from one of three different colours, gamers can save a custom profile to the mouse, set up to four DPI settings with a maximum of 16,000 DPI, adjust RGB lighting, program buttons, and record and assign macros to the gaming mouse.

Features and specifications of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse include:

Part Number: 4P5E3AA –Black and red colorway, 4P5E4AA –White and pink colorway

4P5E3AA –Black and red colorway, 4P5E4AA –White and pink colorway Shape: Symmetrical

Symmetrical Sensor: Pixart PAW3335

Pixart PAW3335 Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI

Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed: 450 IPS

450 IPS Acceleration: 40G

40G Buttons: 6

6 Left/Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch

TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch Left/Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks

60 million clicks Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting

Per-LED RGB lighting Onboard memory: 1 profile

1 profile Connection type: USB 2.0

USB 2.0 Polling rate: 1000Hz

1000Hz Cable type: HyperFlex USB Cable

HyperFlex USB Cable Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE

Weight (without cable): 59g

59g Weight (with cable): 80g

80g Dimensions (LxHxW): 124.2 x 38.2 x 66.8mm

124.2 x 38.2 x 66.8mm Cable length: 1.8m

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is available for US$49.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop and CA$69.99 MSRP in Canada through HyperX’s Canadian Shop.

What do you think about the new colours for the HyeprX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse? Are you going to be picking one up, or sticking with the original colour? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

