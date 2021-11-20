InfinityLab InstantCharger 65W review: A stylish, universal GaN PD wall charger

With more devices supporting faster charging and many new smartphones coming without a charger, a good wall charger is a must these days. Recently, HARMAN (of Harman/Kardon fame) entered the charging accessory market with a few products. A 65W wall charger was one of them.

Our InfinityLab InstantCharger review looks at a 65W GaN wall charger with two USB ports, swappable travel plugs, and a stylish finish. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The InfinityLab InstantCharger 65W we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Fast charge USB-C equipped laptops

Charge your device in the blink of an eye

Light and compact as a laptop power adapter

Charge two devices simultaneously

Smart power distribution

Swappable travel plugs

Eco materials and packaging

Advanced safety and reliability

Protection Pouch included

Output power: 65W Max.

65W Max. Operating temperature: 0~45°C

0~45°C Average active efficiency: Min. 82.18%

Min. 82.18% Efficiency at low load(10%): Min. 75.18%

Min. 75.18% No-load power consumption: Max. 0.160W

Max. 0.160W Input: 100-240V~, 50-60Hz, 1.5A

100-240V~, 50-60Hz, 1.5A Max. output USB-A: 5.0V/3.0A 15.0W

5.0V/3.0A 15.0W Max output USB-C: 5.0V/3.0A 15.0W, 9.0V/3.0A 27.0W, 12.0V/3.0A 36.0W, 15.0V/3.0A 45.0W, 20.0V/3.25A 65.0W

5.0V/3.0A 15.0W, 9.0V/3.0A 27.0W, 12.0V/3.0A 36.0W, 15.0V/3.0A 45.0W, 20.0V/3.25A 65.0W USB-A+USB-C: 65.0W

65.0W Charger dimensions (plug excluded) (W x H x D): 56 x 56 x 28mm/2.2 x 2.2 x 1.1″

56 x 56 x 28mm/2.2 x 2.2 x 1.1″ Charger weight (plug excluded): 107g/0.24 lbs

What’s in the box

InstantCharger 65W 2USB

3x Exchangeable plugs

Pouch

Quick Start Guide

Safety sheet

Warranty card

What’s included with the InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger.

Design

For the most part, wall chargers are pretty bland and normal-looking. Either black or white, they are usually constructed of a cheaper feeling plastic, I suspect to keep the costs down. The InfinityLab InstantCharger 65W is far from bland-looking. Made from 90% recycled plastics, it has a nice weight. Our review unit came in a light grey colour, and the product sheet also shows a black and blue version — although neither option is available on the website quite yet. Just over an inch wide, the main unit (without plug) is just under 2 1/4″ in height and depth. The sides of this GaN wall charger are nice and soft to the touch and have a lovely swirl motif in the plastic. The numbers 65 are stamped into the surface on one side; on the other are three icons: a circle made from three arrows to indicate recycled materials, a heart, and a globe.

The outer edges of the InstantCharger 65W are a solid lighter gray. There is a bright yellow-green strip on the top edge with the InfinityLab logo stamped into it. The outward-facing edge has a small LED on the top rounded corner, a USB Type-C port, and a USB-A port. The bottom contains regulatory information, while the plug-facing edge has a receptacle with two pins contained within it. This receptacle allows you to use one of the included US, UK, or EU plugs, depending on where you reside or are currently travelling. Each plug has a slightly rounded top, which aligns with the round edge design of the charger. When inserted, the plug portion does have a base that sticks out slightly to allow for easier removal. Once in place, the plugs slide in easily, sit firmly in place, and require a bit of force to push out.

The InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger features swappable travel plugs.

This wall charger also comes with a grey fabric carrying pouch. It is 4″ wide and 7 1/4″ long, with easily enough room to house the charger and the swappable travel plugs.

As far as looks and build quality are concerned, this is one of the better-built and better-looking wall chargers I’ve seen recently.

Ease of Use

The InfinityLab InstantCharger 65W wall charger is as easy to use as any wall charger out there. Plug the charger into a wall outlet, then plug a (not-included) USB Type-C or USB-A cable into the appropriate port and plug the other end into your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or other compatible devices.

Performance

With two USB ports, the InfinityLab InstantCharger 65W offers up to 65W of charging, depending on the port you use and what you have plugged into it. While the USB Type-C port will output up to 65W, the USB-A port maxes out at 15W. If you are using both ports simultaneously, you will be limited to 65W of output total.

I connected a USB-C voltmeter to test the output with several devices during testing. In all cases, from smartphones to laptops that require 65W or less of power, the meter reported that I was getting the draw that I should. While I didn’t have a USB-A meter to test the other port, devices I plugged into the USB-A port charged in the expected amount of time, based on previous charging times with other adapters.

The USB ports on the InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger.

Price/Value

At US$49.99, the InfinityLab InstantCharger 65W is a bit pricier than other options. Most dual or triple-port GaN wall adapters sell for around $15 less. As for added value, the InstantCharger does feel nice and solid, has an excellent build quality, includes swappable travel plugs, performs as expected, and features 90% recycled plastics in its construction.

InfinityLab also has 30W dual-port and 20W single-port InstantChargers (albeit without GaN technology) if you don’t need the total 65W and want to save a few bucks. All three are listed on the company’s website, albeit as “coming soon.” There is also a 100W GaN version with double the ports listed as launching December 15th on their Amazon page, so it’s likely the others will drop then as well.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger. The InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger. The InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger. The top edge of InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger. The USB ports on the InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger. The InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger features swappable travel plugs. The pouch included with the InfinityLab InstantCharger-65W GaN wall charger.

Wrap-up

While a bit pricier than other options, the InfinityLab InstantCharger 65W has an excellent build quality, performs well, and includes swappable travel plugs — making it perfect for travel.

