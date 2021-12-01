3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard review: Outstanding electronic hearing protection

Hearing protection is essential in many applications, whether working in a loud environment or practicing shooting on the range. I’ve always used hearing protection on hand when going to the range and never invested in a pair of my own. So I decided to purchase my own finally and landed on the 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard.

I wanted to block the noise of the firearms around me but still be able to hear someone talking to me. That’s where the 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard ear muffs come into play. These are not the cheapest hearing protection you can get, but they are outstanding at doing what they do. Read on for the full review.

Specifications

The 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard has the following features and specifications:

Nrr: 21 Db Noise Reduction Rating

Ideal For Both Indoor And Outdoor Shooters And Hunters

Suppresses Gunshot Noise To Protect Hearing While Amplifying Voices For Clear Communication

Durable Recessed Microphones Prevent Damage And Reduce Wind Noise

Low-Profile Cups With Cut-Outs Designed For Rifle And Shotgun Use

Adjustable Headband For A Comfortable Fit

3.5 mm Audio Input Jack compatible with most MP3 players and 2-way radios

4-hour auto shut-off and low battery warning

Runs On 2 AAA Batteries (Not Included)

What’s In The Box

3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard

Manuals and Documentation

Folded nicely for easy transport.

Design

The first thing I noticed about the 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard design is how slim they are. Most of the ear protection muffs I’ve used in the past are bulky and heavy. The RangeGuard is thin and lightweight. The second thing I noticed is how nicely they fold into themselves. They close up into an excellent compact package making them easy to throw in your bag.

The headband is super thin with little padding, but it sits snuggly on your head with hardly any weight and is very comfortable. The hinge mechanism that folds the RangeGuard and adjusts the fit is made of metal, with part of it being made of plastic. The entire hinge system feels solid and works smoothly, although I will say the mounting point of the swivel makes me nervous. I haven’t had any issue with it, but that could be a failure point.

Wires go into both the left and right earcups, which are for the mics housed in the earcups. The left earcup houses the two AAA batteries and a mic, while the right earcup houses the on/off/level knob and the other mic. The right earcup also houses a 3.5mm headphone jack allowing you to use an mp3 player or 2-way radio.

The earpads are incredibly comfortable though I’m not sure what material is being used for these. Overall, the 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard earmuffs are nicely designed, comfortable, and very portable.

On/Off/Level knob on the right earcup

Ease of Use

The 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard is very easy to use. There is nothing to pair to and no apps to worry about. All that is needed are 2 AAA batteries, and if you want to use a 2-way or mp3 player, you’ll need an AUX cable. Once you have them prepped, just put them on and turn the knob on the right earcup to the level you want. Overall, these are straightforward to use; there is a minimal learning curve if any.

The mics are covered by a windscreen

Performance

The 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard is designed to suppress the noise of gunfire while amplifying the voices around you. The experience is sort of like headphones that use transparency mode. The higher you push the level up, the more clear voices become.

Gunshots and any loud noises are muffled, but they become a bit louder the more you push the vocal clarity up. I generally liked to keep the level about halfway; I felt it was an excellent place to hear others around me well while still keeping the gunshots at a reasonable level.

The microphones are recessed into the earcups and covered with a windscreen helping to keep wind noise down. I had no issues with wind noise at all when shooting outside. The AAA batteries seem to last forever, and there is an auto-shut-off feature that triggers after 4-hours.

You can use the RangeGuard for more than just shooting as well. If you’re working with saws, drills, mowing the lawn, any of those activities has the potential to damage your hearing, and these will work great.

Overall, the RangeGuard is the best hearing protection I’ve ever used. The company does make other models that have more features and cost more, but I see no reason why these won’t do the trick for most users.

The headband

Price/Value

The 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard is priced at US$48.95, which isn’t the cheapest pair of earmuffs out there, but given the features, I think it’s well worth the price.

Wrap Up

Overall, the 3M Peltor Sport RangeGuard electronic hearing protection earmuffs are outstanding. There are more expensive and more feature-rich models, but this base model is perfect. I highly recommend them.

