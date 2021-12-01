Razer Pro Click Mini review: Pint-sized productivity mouse for work on the go

When one hears the name Razer, they usually associate it with gaming. Last year, the company branched out into the productivity market with the Razer Pro Type keyboard and Razer Pro Click mouse. To this day, I still use the Pro Click mouse at work, and the company now has a smaller version.

Specifications

The Razer Pro Click Mini we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Form factor Ambidextrous Connectivity Razer™ HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless + Bluetootd® Battery life • Up to ~725 hours on Bluetootd®

• Up to ~465 hours on 2.4 GHz wireless RGB lighting None Sensor Optical Max sensitivity (DPI) 12000 Max speed (IPS) 300 Max acceleration (G) 35 Programmable buttons 7 Switch type Silent Mechanical Mouse Switches Switch lifecycle 15 Million Clicks On-board memories profiles 5 Mouse feet PTFE Mouse Feet Cable None Tilt scroll wheel Yes Dock compatibility None Dimensions 100.2 x 62.7 x 34.2 mm (3.94 x 2.47 x 1.35″) Weight • 88g (3.1oz) with 1x Alkaline AA battery

• 111g (3.92oz) with 2x Alkaline AA batteries

What’s in the box

Razer Pro Click Mini productivity mouse

2x AA batteries

Wireless USB-A dongle

Quick Start Guide

Razer sticker

Design

Without a doubt, the Razer Pro Click Mini is a smaller sibling to the Pro Click. When placed next to its larger sibling, it almost looks cute. Size-wise, it is 3.94″ in length, 2.47″ in width, and 1.35″ in height — a nice size for carrying around in a laptop bag or backpack. Unlike the larger version, the Pro Click Mini is ambidextrous in design. Both sides have a dimpled, comfortable grey grip that runs from the back to the front of the mouse. On the left hand side are a pair of silver mouse buttons.

The top of the mouse has two mouse buttons, in a split style. The clickable scroll wheel is centred between them with a scroll mode switch just below it. This switch toggles the scroll wheel between free-spinning and tactile notched scrolling. The Razer logo is printed along the palm rest of the mouse. Just below this, at the base of the palm rest, is a small notch. Prying at this will release the entire top of the mouse, exposing the battery compartments and USB dongle slot.

The bottom of the mouse has three ultra-smooth mouse feet — two towards the front and a larger one across the back. In the middle of the mouse is the 12K DPI 5G optical sensor. To the left of this is the slider switch that allows you to toggle between Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity, as well as turn off the mouse to save battery life when not in use. To the right is the pair/switch button which allows you to pair the mouse to various Bluetooth devices and switch between them.

One of the first things I noticed about the mouse once the batteries are installed is the weight. Fortunately, you can decide to only use one battery to lighten the mouse a bit, but you’ll also be cutting the battery life in half while doing so. There is also no way to use the mouse in wired mode as there is no port on the front of the mouse for wired connectivity. That being said, that’s pretty standard with smaller portable wireless mice.

Ease of Use

As is the case with any wireless mouse, put the included 2.4GHz dongle into a free USB-A port on your computer, turn the mouse on to 2.4, and the Razer Synapse app should prompt for an installation. Once installed and you’ve restarted your computer, you should be good to go.

If you don’t have a free USB-A port, or your computer doesn’t have one, you can also connect the Pro Click Mini via Bluetooth. Flick the connection switch on the bottom of the mouse to the Bluetooth symbol, then press and hold the pair/switch button for about three seconds until the pairing indicator starts to blink. Next, open the Bluetooth settings on your laptop and click on the Pro Click Mini and it should pair.

In either case, you can use the mouse without having the Razer Synapse app installed. It does add extra functionality though but you can only use it with the USB dongle.

Software

While the Razer Pro Click Mini can be used out of the box, you can get more functionality with the Razer Synapse 3 app. Note: the app only detects and works if the mouse is connected via the USB dongle. The application lets you reprogram the buttons (including assigning macros), adjust your DPI and polling rate, adjust power options, check the remaining battery life, and save/switch profiles.

Unfortunately, while the Synapse app shows a battery indicator to show how much battery is left, it doesn’t show an exact percentage. However, if you connect the mouse via Bluetooth, the Windows Bluetooth settings page will show you the remaining battery life.

As always, the Razer Synapse 3 application is straightforward, easy to navigate, and easy to use.

Performance

The Razer Pro Click Mini is a decent performing mouse for its size. I generally use a palm grip, but with the Pro Click Mini, I’ve had to adjust and use a claw grip. It took a bit to get used to but once I did, I had no issues with responsiveness in movement and clicks. In addition, switching between various connected devices worked as expected, making it a fun little mouse to use with a variety of devices.

The top of the Razer Pro Click Mini productivity mouse with the cover removed.

Battery Life

The Pro Click Mini runs on a pair of AA batteries. As mentioned above, you can use it with one if you want to cut the weight down a bit. Razer claims up to 725 hours on Bluetooth, and up to 465 hours on 2.4 GHz wireless. If you use the mouse for 8 hours a day, that gets you between 58 and 90 days before having to replace the batteries within. This seems decent enough, but as we’ve only had the mouse for a couple of weeks, we can’t confirm battery life. That being said, after about 20 hours of using the dongle, the mouse shows as having 96% battery life left. Doing some rough math, that puts battery life at about 500 hours (give or take) so it should be in line with what Razer claims.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$79.99, the Razer Pro Click Mini isn’t exactly cheap. A price point of $59.99 or even $64.99 would make this mouse easier to recommend. However, it is comfortable, responsive, relatively easy to use, and has a nice quality feel to it.

Wrap-up

The Razer Pro Click Mini is a great mouse for working on the go, even though it comes with a few tradeoffs. That being said, the performance and features it does have make it worth considering.

