Now Playing on Plex December 2021: The Ninth Gate, IP Man, Stir of Echoes, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex December 2021 addition.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into December 2021!

Now Playing on Plex December 2021

Catch before it leaves Plex in December

Still streaming on Plex in December

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for December 2021? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on December 2, 2021.