Now Playing on Plex December 2021: The Ninth Gate, IP Man, Stir of Echoes, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex December 2021 addition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into December 2021!
Now Playing on Plex December 2021
- 2:22
- Alan Partridge
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- The Company Of Wolves
- The Crazies
- Four Lions
- I Saw The Devil
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Kickboxer Retaliation
- Kung Fu Killer
- Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
- The Man From Nowhere
- Management
- MI-5: The Greater Good
- Miss Potter
- Monsters
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The Possession
- Stir Of Echoes
- Swelter
Catch before it leaves Plex in December
- Accident Man
- Army Of One
- Ascension
- Bordertown
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Child 44
- Cleaner
- Cold Mountain
- The Descent Part 2
- The Descent
- Doing Hard Time
- Freedom Writers
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- The Great Debaters
- Half Nelson
- It Follows
- The Last Witch Hunter
- The Legend Of Bagger Vance
- Let The Right One In
- Man On Wire
- Mary Reilly
- Murder On The Orient Express
- Ordinary People
- Rec
- Revolutionary Road
- Sahara
- Shine A Light
- Southpaw
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- The Virgin Suicides
- White Bird In A Blizzard
- World Trade Center
Still streaming on Plex in December
- Battle Royale
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Blitz
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- Cube
- Detachment
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Eden Lake
- Filth
- Frailty
- The Ghost Writer
- The Gift
- The Girl Who Played With Fire
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- The Host
- House Of 1000 Corpses
- The Hunt
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- The Illusionist
- Jane Eyre
- Killer Joe
- Lion
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Man From Earth
- Melancholia
- Monster
- The Ninth Gate
- Only God Forgives
- Serendipity
- Short Term 12
- Spy Kids
- The Switch
- Taboo
- Train to Busan
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
Last Updated on December 2, 2021.