New on Netflix December 3-9: A week of foreign and family titles

Coming soon in December
These titles are coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.
December 3
- Cobalt Blue (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): When an aspiring author and his free-spirited sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest at their home, ensuing events rock their traditional family.
- Coming Out Colton (NETFLIX SERIES): Former professional football player and star of The Bachelor Colton Underwood embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.
- The Fast and the Furious 🇨🇦
- 2 Fast 2 Furious 🇨🇦
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 🇨🇦
- Fast & Furious 🇨🇦
- Fast Five 🇨🇦
- Fast & Furious 6 🇨🇦
- Furious 7 🇨🇦
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The campers leave Isla Nublar behind, only to wash ashore on strange new terrain that’s crawling with threats — and closely guarded secrets.
- 🎁 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧) 🇺🇸: Familiar faces return to the tent to make delicious mincemeat of the competition and be crowned star baker by hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
- Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold — and more importantly, his team — out of the bank.
- Mixtape (NETFLIX FILM): In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs — and learn more about her mom and dad.
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): It’s the end of an era for the showrunners and actors behind Money Heist, who share secrets about filming while saying goodbye to the beloved series.
- 🎁 Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas 🇨🇦
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5
December 5
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
- 🎁 David and the Elves (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.
- Voir (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.
December 7
- Centaurworld: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.
- Go Dog Go: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Adventurous pups Tag and Scooch are going everywhere this season, from exciting places all around Pawston to the bright lights of Chew York City!
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (NETFLIX COMEDY): With her first hour-long Netflix comedy special, Nicole Byer’s Big Beautiful Weirdo is sexy, fun and honest. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, the city where she first got her start in stand-up, Nicole discusses everything from how she basically is a vegan (she’s just doing her part), what she’s looking for in a man, just how crazy this past year-and-a-half has been and much more. Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo as it premieres globally on Netflix on December 7, 2021.
December 8
- 🎁 Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇩🇪): Carolin Kebekus unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap.
- Titans: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: As they strive to stay united, the Titans are tormented by Red Hood, a mysterious new threat who wants to destroy Gotham City once and for all.
December 9
- Asakusa Kid (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines.
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Bonus Family: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): A kitchen fire, a classroom showdown and a call from the hospital set in motion a flurry of family reckonings and relationship crises.
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): Surrounded by family and friends, Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa spend time together and collaborate creatively in this exclusive reality series.
- The Flash: Season 8 (new episode) 🇨🇦
- The Grudge 🇨🇦
Last Updated on December 2, 2021.