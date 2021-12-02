New on Netflix December 3-9: A week of foreign and family titles

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between December 3nd and 9th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first. Oh, and it’s Christmas movie season, and Netflix has you covered there as well.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix December 3-9th list which features a few foreign and family titles, including Money Heist Part 5, Volume 2.

Coming soon in December

These titles are coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

December 3

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

December 6

🎁 David and the Elves (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

Voir (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.

Go Dog Go: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Adventurous pups Tag and Scooch are going everywhere this season, from exciting places all around Pawston to the bright lights of Chew York City!

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (NETFLIX COMEDY): With her first hour-long Netflix comedy special, Nicole Byer's Big Beautiful Weirdo is sexy, fun and honest. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, the city where she first got her start in stand-up, Nicole discusses everything from how she basically is a vegan (she's just doing her part), what she's looking for in a man, just how crazy this past year-and-a-half has been and much more. Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo as it premieres globally on Netflix on December 7, 2021.

December 8

🎁 Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇩🇪): Carolin Kebekus unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap.

Titans: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: As they strive to stay united, the Titans are tormented by Red Hood, a mysterious new threat who wants to destroy Gotham City once and for all.

December 9

Asakusa Kid (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor’s declines.

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): A kitchen fire, a classroom showdown and a call from the hospital set in motion a flurry of family reckonings and relationship crises.

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): Surrounded by family and friends, Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa spend time together and collaborate creatively in this exclusive reality series.

The Flash: Season 8 (new episode) 🇨🇦

The Grudge 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 3-9th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

