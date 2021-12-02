SHUT IN official trailer drops and shows promise

SHUT IN is a thriller/horror film starring Rainey Qualley and Vincent Gallo and funded by media outlet The Daily Wire. This is one of the first films the company has funded, and it has plans to do other films, including Terror On The Prairie starring Gina Carano.

SHUT IN is being directed by DJ Caruso (Disturbia, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage), and according to Deadline, Voltage Pictures is handling international sales on the project.

SHUT IN centers on a young single mother (Qualley) who is held captive along with her two children by a violent ex as she plots their escape before it’s too late. Caruso filmed the movie around Nashville and Watertown, Tennessee. Producers are Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Run Hide Fight) of Bonfire Legend, who acquired the film’s script in 2018 from screenwriter Melanie Toast. SHUT IN first came to attention as a touted 2019 Black List script, also topping the BloodList in the same year. The movie was initially set up at New Line with Jason Bateman aboard to direct. After a period of stasis the option expired and Sonnier took it over to The Daily Wire, marking their third collaboration. Deadline

The trailer looks very good, from the acting to the cinematography. While I’m not much for horror or thriller films, this one may be worth catching. However, its release will be exclusive to Daily Wire members, with no word when widely available. Hopefully, they don’t keep it in house forever; it would be a drag to be forced to subscribe to watch one or two movies.

