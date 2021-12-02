The Rumble video platform has gone public

Rumble video was pretty obscure until recently. The platform had users and content but was not as polished or popular as YouTube. But things have been changing, and Rumble video has been gaining traction. The platform has seen an increase in traffic, and more creators are duplicating their content, hoping that they can make revenue from Rumble and YouTube.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Rumble video has been preaching its belief that all content creators should be free to express themselves without being restricted or censored. You can think of them as the MeWe of video platforms. YouTube has grown to the extent that smaller creators have little to no chance of being seen as Google, and YouTube focuses on their “star creators” and gives them preference in search and placement.

The tech reviews and news space is challenging to break through on YouTube as the company has invested heavily into specific tech YouTubers that they back and assist in keeping their channels at the top. Rumble video is a chance for smaller creators to be seen, so long as the prominent YouTube creators don’t muscle in.

Chris Pavlovski, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, said, “Rumble is designed to be the rails and independent infrastructure that is immune to cancel culture. We are a movement that does not stifle, censor, or punish creativity and believe everyone benefits from access to a neutral network with diverse ideas and opinions. We are on a mission to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. The transaction we announced today will provide Rumble with the additional capital necessary to continue to scale our business and carry out our mission.” Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and CFVI, stated, “Rumble is the most exciting social media and video distribution platform in the market today. With 36 million average monthly active users in Q3 2021, including 44 million monthly active users in August 2021, it is clear Rumble is the new market for innovators, creators, and consumers. I’m excited to support Rumble and its ability to operate the neutral video platform.” AP News

Rumble is going public by merging with CFVI, and the company will be named Rumble. Be sure to follow our channel over on Rumble as we try and grow that platform.

What do you think of this move? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on December 2, 2021.