Canon announces its ZOOM Digital Monocular

Last year, Canon announced the PowerShot ZOOM, which the company says was well received. Canon has made some adjustments to this device in the second-generation ZOOM Digital Monocular. What the heck is a monocular, you ask?

A monocular does the same thing binoculars do; it magnifies your vision allowing you to see far distances, except for the ZOOM Digital Monocular usees only one lens.

The ZOOM Digital Monocular is as light-weight and user-friendly, including a compact telephoto monocular to capture the sights wherever you may roam; it’s perfect for nature lovers, birdwatchers, sports enthusiasts, live music fans and more. In addition, it has a 3-way one-touch switchable button that lets you view at 100mm optical straight to 400mm optical, and directly to 800mm digital for subjects even further in the distance. The autofocus with face tracking helps you stay right on the subject, and image stabilization helps to keep the view nice and steady. Its pocket-sized footprint makes it simple and comfortable to take with you anywhere, such as sporting events, hikes, or even the zoo, and a 12-megapixel CMOS sensor ensures you can capture Full HD 30p video as well as still images. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can even connect it to your compatible smartphone to use as Remote LiveView or transfer any images and videos to enjoy or share later on. A cool, fun and more affordable option than expensive and bulky IS binoculars, the Canon Zoom Digital Monocular can help you better see all you’ve been missing. Canon

The Canon Zoom Digital Monocular will be available at select retailers soon, for an estimated retail price of US$329 with a US$50 instant rebate. For more information, please visit Canon’s website.

Last Updated on December 6, 2021.