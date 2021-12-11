The most searched ’90s Christmas movies from each state

Tis the season for Christmas movies, and there is no shortage of them right now. Everyone has their favorite Christmas movies; whether it’s Home Alone, A Christmas Story, Elf, or Christmas Vacation, everyone has a film they prefer.

Christmas movies from as far back as the ’30s are still being watched and enjoyed, and new movies are always coming out to keep things fresh. But today, we’re focusing on the ’90s, and the folks over at CenturyLink sent us an infographic that breaks down the most searched ’90s Christmas movies by each state.

Some of our family’s favorites include The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone, Jingle All The Way, The Santa Clause, Home Alone 2, and Jack Frost. Check out the infographic below to see the movie your state searched for the most and if you agree with the results.

The Top 5 Christmas Movies On The List

Home Alone is the most popular ’90s Christmas classic nationwide, with 14 states googling it most, including Illinois, the state where the film takes place. Home Alone is also the highest grossing film on our list, earning $476 million worldwide, and has won 11 awards including “Favorite Movie” at the 1991 Kids’ Choice Awards. This year the storyline will be introduced to a younger generation with the reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, available exclusively on Disney+.

Although Jingle All the Way has the lowest Metacritic score on our list at 34, it is the most searched movie in nine states. For fans hoping to watch Jingle All the Way this holiday season, Disney+ recently added the movie to its library.

The Santa Clause topped the search results in seven states. The film, which has become a Christmas staple for fans, has won two awards including Favorite Comedy Motion Picture at the 1995 People’s Choice Awards.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is the most searched in six states. The animated children’s film has the highest IMDB and Metacritic scores of any film on our list. Good news for fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas—a sequel to the movie, Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, will debut in July of 2022 as a young adult novel.

Dumb and Dumber tops the list in four states, rounding out our top five. Released in December of 1994, Dumb and Dumber developed a cult following in the years after its release. In 2000, the movie was voted the fifth greatest comedy film of all by the readers of Total Film magazine.

