Rumor: The 2022 iPhone may have a hole punch and dump the notch

The rumor that Apple will finally be dumping the notch on its iPhone has gone around every year since the introduction of the iPhone X. So we take these rumors lightly and don’t expect much the following year. So it is the end of 2021, and the 2022 iPhone is due in September, as expected. But that notchless rumor is back, and it’s telling us that the 2022 iPhone will have a hole punch front camera.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Most Android devices have switched from notches to hole-punch displays, and Samsung even has a clever way of hiding the hole punch on the Z Fold3. Many people have said that Apple will eventually ditch the notch, and MacRumors reports that it may just happen with the 2022 iPhone.

Last week, the Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch. The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide more display area while still leaving enough space for the front-facing camera, but the design will mean that the hardware needed to facilitate Face ID will need to be positioned under the display. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has repeatedly claimed that the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max will feature a hole-punch camera design instead of a notch, and The Elec‘s latest report adds credence to the rumor. MacRumors

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been a source for iPhone rumors for years, and sometimes the predictions are spot on while others are not. While it will be interesting to see the 2022 iPhone without a notch, I’m not holding my breath that it will happen. We like to put the notchless rumor in the same bucket as the iPhone getting USB-C rumor; we’ll believe it when it happens.

Last Updated on December 13, 2021.