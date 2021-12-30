New on Netflix December 31 – January 6: Cobra Kai returns

Hope you all had a Happy Holidays, Kwanzaa, Hannukah, and/or Christmas. We’d like to wish all our readers a Happy New Year as well, hopefully, things start looking up soon! If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between December 31 and January 6th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 31 to January 6th list is headlined by the fourth season of Cobra Kai starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Coming soon in January

These titles are coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

All of Us Are Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape. I Am Georgina (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley? The Lost Daughter (NETFLIX FILM): A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.

A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past. Queer Eye: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans. Stay Close (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): A new Harlan Coben mystery with the signature blend of twisty intrigue, soapy drama, and unraveling secrets.

A new Harlan Coben mystery with the signature blend of twisty intrigue, soapy drama, and unraveling secrets. Seal Team (NETFLIX FILM): Fearless seal Quinn assembles a squad of misfit recruits to stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea.

January 1

300 🇺🇸

3:10 To Yuma 🇨🇦

1BR

Annie 🇺🇸

Apocalypse Now Redux 🇨🇦

Argo 🇨🇦

Big Fish 🇺🇸

The Blair Witch Project 🇨🇦

Braveheart 🇺🇸

Cadillac Records 🇺🇸

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 🇺🇸

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬 ): The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy’s inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it.

): The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy’s inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it. Contagion 🇨🇦

Countdown 🇨🇦

Doing Hard Time 🇺🇸

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter 🇺🇸

First Sunday 🇺🇸

Free Willy 🇺🇸

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 🇺🇸

Geronimo: An American Legend 🇺🇸

The Ghost Writer 🇨🇦

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past 🇺🇸

Girl, Interrupted 🇺🇸

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 🇺🇸

Godzilla 🇺🇸

Gremlins 🇺🇸

Happy Feet 🇺🇸

Hell or High Water 🇺🇸

Hook 🇺🇸

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷 )

) I Know What You Did Last Summer 🇺🇸

I Love You, Man 🇺🇸

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 🇺🇸

Interview with the Vampire 🇺🇸

Just Go With It 🇺🇸

Kung Fu Panda 🇺🇸

Linewatch 🇺🇸

The Longest Yard 🇺🇸

The Lost Boys 🇺🇸

Masha’s Tales: Season 1 🇨🇦

Midnight in Paris 🇺🇸

Monsters vs. Aliens 🇺🇸

My Best Friend’s Girl 🇨🇦

Nacho Libre 🇺🇸

The NeverEnding Story 🇺🇸

Norm of the North 🇨🇦

Pacific Rim 🇨🇦

Paranormal Activity 🇺🇸

The Patriot 🇺🇸

Road Trip 🇺🇸

Runaway Bride 🇺🇸

Saw III 🇨🇦

Saw IV 🇨🇦

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 🇺🇸

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 🇨🇦

Stand by Me 🇺🇸

Superman Returns 🇺🇸

Taxi Driver 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 🇺🇸

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 🇺🇸

Terminator Salvation 🇺🇸

The Town 🇺🇸

Troy 🇺🇸

True Grit 🇺🇸

Waiting… 🇨🇦

The Wedding Singer 🇺🇸

Why Did I Get Married? 🇨🇦

Wild Wild West 🇺🇸

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 🇺🇸

Woo 🇺🇸

January 2

American Sniper 🇨🇦

The Campaign 🇨🇦

Cradle 2 the Grave 🇨🇦

Exit Wounds 🇨🇦

Gangster Squad 🇨🇦

The Great Gatsby 🇨🇦

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13 🇨🇦

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13 🇨🇦

January 4

Action Pack (NETFLIX FAMILY): With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them!

January 5

Bad Boys for Life 🇨🇦

Four to Dinner (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹 ): In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations.

): In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations. Rebelde (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): As the EWS prepares for a new generation of students, love and friendship bloom while a mysterious society threatens to crash their musical hopes.

January 6

The Club: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): The source of Matilda’s guilt comes to light as a figure from the past returns. Raşel and İsmet arrive at an impasse as violence looms over Istanbul.

The source of Matilda’s guilt comes to light as a figure from the past returns. Raşel and İsmet arrive at an impasse as violence looms over Istanbul. The Wasteland (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): The tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society are disturbed by a terrifying creature, testing the ties that bind them together.

