Tesla issues U.S. recall of Model 3 and Model S for trunk and camera problems

Tesla has issued a recall in the United States for just over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles. According to Bloomberg, this is nearly the same number of Tesla vehicles delivered globally last year. The recall aims to address technical defects in the trunk and camera that could cause users to have an accident.

Tesla plans to recall all Model 3’s manufactured between 2017 and 2020, which amounts to over 356,000 vehicles. According to Bloomberg, the cable harness for the rear camera may become damaged when opening and closing the trunk. This damage can cause the camera not to display its image on the front monitor.

Tesla is also recalling as many as 119,009 Model S cars assembled from 2014 because of a faulty front-trunk latch that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly, according to a separate NHTSA statement also posted on its website Thursday. The company said it will fix both issues free of charge. NHTSA said Tesla identified 2,305 warranty claims that may be linked to either of the two glitches but the automaker is not aware of any related crashes, injuries, or deaths. Tesla’s shares fell 1.8% in premarket trading to 1,066.62 as of 9:15 a.m. in New York. The stock has gained about 54% this year. While the scope of the recall is large for Tesla, such callbacks are increasingly routine in the auto industry. In 2020, recalls involved more than 300 auto models and affected almost 28 million vehicles, excluding Takata airbag-related recalls, according to Chicago-based consulting firm Stout. Bloomberg

Recalls aren’t unusual for auto companies, and they generally get these issues ironed out quickly. If you own one of these two vehicles, you should keep an eye out for an email or other communication from the company.

