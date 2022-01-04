[CES 2022] Alienware announces new m17 R5 AMD Ryzen laptop, 34″ QD-OLED monitor, headset, and mouse

Alienware has announced its new m17 R5 Ryzen laptop alongside a new 34″ QLED monitor and gaming headset and mouse. Alienware is calling this new Ryzen laptop the “world’s most powerful 17″ AMD Advantage laptop.”

The Alienware m17 R5 is the result of a collaboration with AMD that combines an architecture that includes AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics options, and AMD Smart Technologies like AMD SmartShift MAX, SmartAccess Memory, and for the first time on any laptop, SmartAccess Graphics.

All M Series laptops come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification providing an HDR visual experience and surround sound that are both designed by the studios that originally created the content. ComfortView Plus, our hardware based low blue light technology that that does not degrade picture quality is available on all configurations as well.

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Ryzen

Each Ryzen configuration also includes our patent-pending Smart Fan control technology where each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady according to various sensors within the system. Using a complex, yet well defined and confidential set of parameters, gamers can select from five uniquely Tailored Power States according to their needs including : Full Speed (max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery save mode, and Quiet mode (acoustics priority). Features three keyboard options with a 1.8mm key travel spanning a 1-zone AlienFX backlit keyboard, to a per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard, to the CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting. AMD Ryzen-based Alienware M Series laptops offer the latest wireless technologies from Qualcomm. Now offering the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E WCN6856 Dual 2×2 Wireless LAN, gamers can enjoy up to 6Ghz bands with speeds reaching up to 3.6Gbps as well as the ability to simultaneously connect across two 2.4Ghz channels and two 5Ghz channels. Alienware

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Ryzen Technical Specifications

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Monitor (AW3432DW)

If AMD Ryzen technology in the latest Alienware laptop isn’t exciting enough for you, then have a look at the world’s first Quantum-Dot OLED gaming monitor. The AW3423DW’s Quantum Dot Display Technology enables a slim panel design and delivers a superior color performance with a higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range vs WOLED (White OLED) by taking the impressive qualities of OLED (such as true blacks & infinite contrast ratio) and enhances color performance by directly converting blue light into the primary colors of red and green through a Quantum Dot pixel layer. This results in higher color uniformity, wider color coverage and increased brightness.

The monitor features an extensive cinema-grade color coverage of 99.3% DCI-P3 across a wide viewing angle, and colors are accurate out of the box with a factory calibration of Delta E<2. Combined with 1000 nits peak brightness, infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, you can expect incredibly realistic visuals for unforgettably immersive gaming experiences. Experience ultra-low latency gameplay, support for HDR and cinematic color, plus smooth, tear-free gaming thanks to NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE certification. Additionally, with the industry’s fastest 0.1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time and up 175Hz (native) high refresh rate, you’ll experience smooth gameplay and view fast-moving graphics with incredible clarity for a fast in-game reaction time. The jaw-dropping new design features a sleek QD-OLED curved 1800R panel integrated into the iconic new Legend 2.0 ID, plus customizable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting, 360°ventilation for better heat dissipation, improved cable management and a new centralized OSD 5-Axis joystick to make adjusting your settings easier. The height-adjustable stand with height markers and the tilt, swivel, and slant capabilities allow for easy viewing adjustment. For content creators and game developers who require precise color-critical work, the new Creator Mode feature was designed for you. This OSD menu option allows you the flexibility to choose between the native (DCI-P3) and the sRGB color space, depending on your work needs, and the ability to adjust the gamma settings.

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Monitor Technical Specifications

Alienware AW920H Headset and AW720M Mouse

What better peripherals to add to your AMD Ryzen gaming laptop and QD-OLED gaming monitor than a new gaming mouse and gaming headset! The new Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset is designed to engross you in 3D sound with Dolby Atmos, 40-mm Hi-Res Certified Drivers, and Active Noise Cancelling (ANC).

Connect wirelessly to via the included USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.2, or via 3.5mm cable. AI Noise Cancelling Microphones enables clear communication in games or calls whether you are using the detachable boom microphone or the integrated mic, while touch controls on the right earcup allow users to control volume, track, call controls, and ANC on/off.

Dolby Atmos® Virtual Surround Sound delivers crystal-clear audio with three-dimensional precision, so you can react quickly and accurately to of-screen targets, even on the most chaotic of battlefields.

40-mm Hi-Res Certified Drivers deliver a wide range of frequencies and help detect the slightest of in-game sounds

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) helps you focus in-game, with four integrated microphones that work harmoniously to cancel out external noise

AI-driven Noise-Cancelling microphone helps to filter ambient noise and improve communication in chat or on calls via the detachable boom mic or the integrated microphone

Touch controls in the right earcup allow for easy adjustment of volume, track, call status, ANC on/off, and AlienFX on/off

Enjoy up to 30 hours of play on a full charge, or get up to 6 hours of use after a quick 15-minute USB-C fast-charge.

Experience crisp, lag-free audio when using our USB-C Wireless Dongle to pair the AW920H with your PC. Or connect it to your laptop, phone, or tablet via Bluetooth 5.2. Use the 3.5mm cord for a wired connection to your PC or consoles

Alienware AW920H Headset Technical Specifications

Alienware AW720M Mouse

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse features competition-level precision with long battery life, and magnetic fast-charging.

Flexible connectivity options including wired connection, wireless via USB-C dongle, or Bluetooth 5.1 allow the mouse to be used in a variety of scenarios, including mobile devices via Bluetooth.

The streamlined form factor is designed for gaming inside and out, with ergonomic sculpting, clean surface, and programmable buttons on each side of the mouse.

26,000 DPI, tracking of up to 650 IPS and sensors capable of handling up to 50G of max acceleration1 .

Reduced debounce time, boosted precision and enhanced accuracy with long-lasting optical switches and uniquelydesigned, magnetically-sprung, independent L/R keyplates (patent pending) that are faster, stiffer and more durable than traditional spring mechanisms.

Connect via a USB-C Wireless Dongle and get up to 140-hrs of robust, lag-free gaming. Alternatively, get up to 420 hours with a Bluetooth connection.2

Magnetic snap-on charging (patent pending) is easy to connect and disconnect with the USB-C Dongle Extender, enabling you to.

keep your mouse powered up, without compromising performance.

Charge up quickly for only 5 minutes to get up to 20 hours of gameplay, even while waiting in a game lobby or between matches.2

Three options for connection: Experience a silky-smooth, wired-like performance with our 2.4GHz USB-C Wireless Dongle with 1000Hz Wireless Polling. Or connect the AW720M via Bluetooth 5.1, ideal for use with a laptop or mobile device. And for a traditional wired experience, connect to a PC with the included USB-A to USB-C cable

Alienware AW720M Mouse Technical Specifications

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of this new AMD Ryzen laptop, monitor, and peripherals?