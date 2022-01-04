[CES 2022] Dell announces its UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor

Let’s be honest here, the appearance of COVID-19 has upended a lot of our lives, and it has changed how some business is done. More companies opt for video conferencing and video meetings rather than meeting in person these days. Like many other monitor makers, Dell is looking to fill the need in this new market segment with its brand new UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This new monitor is not only 4K resolution but also features Dell’s UltraSharp Webcam with echo canceling dual-array microphones. The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor also sports 14-watt speakers which should give the user decent clarity for voice calls.

Here’s what Dell’s press release had to say about this monitor:

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor

Groundbreaking IPS Black technology and VESA DisplayHDR 400 lets you view content in greater detail with 4K resolution, contrast and color – while ComfortView Plus reduces harmful blue-light emissions and retains color accuracy. Then there’s the video conferencing capabilities. The new UltraSharp is certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with privacy and productivity features – letting you easily come on and off mute, enable/disable the camera with SafeShutter and quickly sign-in and out. And it looks great too! The sophisticated design with its platinum silver finish complements both home and office spaces. The aesthetics are kept clean to conceal all visible mess without compromising its functionality, and its extensive ports and connectivity options allow you to transform the monitor into a productivity hub. Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor (U3223QZ) is available worldwide on March 29. Pricing to be confirmed nearer to shipping date. Dell

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of this new 4K monitor? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.