[CES 2022] Lenovo announces new ThinkPad Z laptop series built with recycled materials

Lenovo has a robust number of devices in its ThinkPad family, and today they’ve added two new models. The ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 usher in a new look and recycled materials to the iconic brand. Lenovo says the new Z series features “progressive designs that break the mold and introduce new colors and materials for our premium business laptop portfolio.”

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16

Z16

The all-new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 embark on a contemporary design philosophy targeting a different business user audience. The new striking design reflects changing attitudes towards technology, its impact on the environment and the origins of raw components. Not only is the design meant to provide individualistic premium color accents such as bronze and arctic grey, but it also features more sustainable materials such as recycled aluminum available in artic grey or black, or recycled black vegan leather. Sustainability extends to the packaging which is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC). ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 will be powered by the Next-Gen AMD Ryzen PRO Processors for mobile and will feature the Microsoft Pluton security processor for powerful security from chip to cloud on Windows 11 PCs. The Microsoft Pluton Security Processor is designed and updated by Microsoft and hardens new Windows 11 PCs with protection for user identity, data, and applications. Lenovo

Z13

Lenovo and AMD have collaborated to deliver cutting edge platform design, streamlining all aspects of the system from silicon to hardware and software. The ThinkPad Z13, coupled with an exclusive Next-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor, delivers a supreme collaboration experience. The processor is optimized to deliver seamless audio and video performance, maximize responsiveness, and deliver incredible battery life in applications like Teams and Zoom. ThinkPad Z16 can also be configured with new AMD Radeon discrete graphics with AMD smart technologies boosting productivity, enabling advanced content creation, and casual gaming. When paired with the Ryzen processors, AMD Smart Shift Max offers an instantaneous power boost for both CPU and GPU, and Smart Shift Eco is designed to maximize battery efficiency. As we begin celebrations for the 30 th anniversary of ThinkPad, we are incredibly proud of the legacy and heritage that ThinkPad has earned and our dedication to innovating for the benefit of the end user will continue for decades to come. We are very excited about the significant design evolution in ThinkPad Z series, but above all the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 continue to echo the core foundational design and engineering tenets that the brand has become synonymous with.

Z13 Leather

Key design and technology features have been integrated into ThinkPad Z series to boost the individual user experience. Minimalism is purposefully sophisticated and desirable. Displays have been optimized with ultra-narrow bezels and productive 16:10 aspect ratios. Audio and video conferencing is enhanced through a new Communications Bar that houses a better FHD webcam with a larger 1.4µm sensor and dual-array microphones. A larger 120mm glass haptic ForcePad that flows seamlessly with the all-glass palm rest is introduced for rapid and easy input and those familiar with the iconic red TrackPoint will witness a new functionality: Double tap the TrackPoint to launch a Communication QuickMenu for quick access to common camera and microphone settings. Our goal is to delight end users with a distinctive look and feel using recycled materials and delivering on our promise for an exceptional experience; and reassure IT departments with enterprise-class performance, security, reliability, and manageability. Make no mistake, Z13 and Z16 are ThinkPad laptops after all and as such are tested to MIL-Spec 810H standards and undergo the same stringent quality controls as all ThinkPad laptops, a fundamental step in ThinkPad product development and especially when using new materials. Lenovo

ThinkPad Z13 will be available from May 2022, starting from US$1549, and ThinkPad Z16 will be available from May 2022, starting from US$2099.

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of these new Lenovo laptops?