[CES 2022] Lenovo announces new Yoga laptops and new Q-Series monitors

Lenovo has always been one of the big names at CES 2022, showing their new gear on the CES floor and other media events off the floor. They’re also known for announcing a lot of gear at CES, and this year is no different. The company announced several new Yoga laptops and new Q-Series monitors.

The company celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Yoga brand and its 360-degree flexible hinge design. Lenovo was the first to use this type of hinge and since then, many other manufacturers have adopted the idea. Here at CES 2022, the company has announced three new laptops bearing the Yoga name and three new Q-Series monitors.

Lenovo Yoga 2022

As we celebrate the anniversary of a true original that turned personal computing on its head, Lenovo looks to the future by giving its consumer design language a sleek reboot. Fresh and yet with the familiar elements fans love, Yoga’s minimalist-meets-luxury design marks a significant shift towards humanized forms and emotive aesthetics creating a bespoke modern experience. With its new vertically-flipped wordmark, this visually-unique style doesn’t cut corners, instead, it rounds them into comfortably-curved edges, and ushers in a gender-neutral color palette, more recycled materials, and luxury finishes. Decidedly optimistic about thriving in the next reality, Lenovo continues its mission of leading and delivering ‘smarter tech for all’ – focusing on sustainable and inclusive design. Lenovo

9i

Each year, Lenovo rolls out a new class of Yoga 2-in-1s with smarter technology built-in to deliver the immersive experiences people need to improve their workday and free time, and this year’s no exception. Get ready for the new Yoga 9i convertible (14”, 7) with Windows 11 and the optimized responsiveness of up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i71260P processor combined with Intel Iris® X e graphics to deliver superior performance where you need it most. From streaming to browsing to photo and video editing and more, experience the real-world performance you need for your biggest breakthroughs on one of Lenovo’s thin, light, and fast convertible laptops. Co-engineered with Intel, the Yoga 9i design will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo™ laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets 3 for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration to deliver a super-fast boot up from virtually anywhere you use your laptop. More than just a multi-mode laptop that flips to tablet mode and back, the premium Yoga 9i delivers an enhanced audio experience with new speakers that are even louder over the previous generation. Watch movies and listen to music with the authentic audio the artist intended with an improved Rotating Sound Bar with quad Bowers & Wilkins® speakers, consisting of two woofers and two tweeters on the top and sides for an improved range of frequency response increasing the depth, clarity and warmth of bass effects. Enjoy the dazzle of an up to 4K OLED IPS touchscreen with slim bezels and a VESA® DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black certified for 100 percent DCI-P3 color accuracy. It also supports Dolby Vision® HDR, which delivers incredible ultravivid picture quality along with immersive sound of Dolby Atmos®. It comes in 16:10 format for less scrolling and a 60Hz refresh rate for everyday computing. The TÜV Low Blue Light certification means it’s specially calibrated to help reduce eye strain. Lenovo

The Yoga 9i’s most significant update may be the least obvious. To keep up with today’s busy hybrid learning and working lifestyle, this convertible also brings productivity innovations to the market with easier one-handed opening for multitasking convenience, and an untraditional edge-to-edge keyboard design layout offering a bar of new 1-Click Function Keys with five additional shortcut keys marked with user-friendly icons for quick access to frequently used features, such as: ▪ A shortcut to shifting into Smart Power performance mode that enables higher performance or longer battery life depending on what you’re doing at the time – without having to remember the previous combination of Fn+Q keys. Just look for the performance icon to enable Smart Power that optimizes system battery life and cooler thermals with up to 28W TDP and a 75Whr battery. ▪ The clever Background Blur function that instantly helps to protect the privacy of one’s surroundings on video calls via Microsoft Teams or other collaboration platforms with just a click; to show a clear image of you and your background once more, just press the key again. ▪ The sound bar built into Yoga 9i’s 360-degree hinge provided Lenovo’s design and engineering teams with the unique opportunity to add a smarter Audio mode changing function key that we call Vibe Check, that helps users better perceive differences between nuanced audio profiles for a more satisfying listening experience for practically any type of entertainment. Choose from music mode, to gaming mode or movie mode for a greater sound effect that doesn’t kill the vibe. ▪ In addition to Smart Sense lighting that auto-adjusts the keyboard’s backlighting based on ambient light, there’s the color mode key that makes it easy for users to switch their system appearance between dark and light mode via the native color settings feature in Windows to see which works best. Besides giving your eyes a break, enabling dark mode for an OLED display can potentially help preserve the life of the battery, and it comes in handy in low-lit environments. ▪ In the same column of keys, you’ll discover that the Fingerprint reader was placed here instead of where your wrists typically hit the palm rest for added comfort and a cleaner appearance. It also has a FHD infrared (IR) camera with an electronic privacy shutter, plus convenient smart login with a sensor to detect a person’s presence and enabling logoff when they’re away and log-in once they return to their device. What else is new on the Yoga 9i? For starters, how about a 45 percent larger touchpad for increased finger space, click performance and accuracy, plus more ports including two Intel Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and expanded Wi-Fi 6E for fast dedicated connectivity. What’s more, this portable powerhouse is available in inviting neutrals like Storm Grey and warm Oatmeal hue, reflective high-gloss sidewalls add a hint of bling to this flagship 2-and-1 laptop. For extra durability, its precise unibody is made from high-grade aluminum and comes with new Comfort Edge design to make carrying your laptop from place to place just that little bit easier. You’ll also find a Precision Pen 2 with tilt detection or an e-color pen inside the box 5 for all those scribblers and notetakers out there who prefer the feel of a real pen in their hand for a more natural and intuitive drawing experience. Lenovo

7i and 7i 16″

Be bowled over by the versatility and performance of the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop, offered in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, for all the feels. Bring entertainment to life on the full-featured Yoga 7i (14”, 7) with up to 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut for content creation and ultra-vivid picture quality with Dolby Vision and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos. The next-level performance of up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor and Intel Iris X e graphics distributes real-world hybrid processing power increasing your ability to do the things you want without skipping a beat with long-lasting battery life from a 71Whr battery and Rapid Charge Express. The 14-inch Yoga 7i is available in Storm Grey and new tranquil Stone Blue hue. Switch things up with the Yoga 7i (16”, 7), ideal for movie lovers, hobbyists, content creators or light gamers that need a larger touchscreen for a more immersive PC experience with incredible audio with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy up to 2.5K LCD 60Hz display with 16:10 format and 100 percent sRGB color gamut for optimized TÜV low blue light technology and Dolby Vision. The 16-inch Yoga 7i is available in Storm Grey and new Arctic Grey hue. Lenovo

Choose the model with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor and integrated Intel Iris X e graphics for superb responsiveness, or enhance visuals further for amazing content creation and fun gaming experiences on the 16-inch Yoga 7i and go for the optional up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor combined with the next-level performance from new elevated Intel® Arc™ A Series graphics configuration (coming soon). It’s the first thin and light laptop SKU of its kind from Lenovo to be targeted for Intel Evo verification 3 with advanced graphics, remarkable TDP 60W performance, up to 100Whr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Express.7 Designed with new Comfort Edge for a polished look in all modes, optional active pen , and more ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A™ and a HDMI/SD card reader – no matter which size or configuration of Yoga 7i the user chooses, they’ll enjoy: ▪ Smart login security and convenience with Full HD IR camera ▪ Greater 91 percent screen-to-body ratio over the previous generation with a distinctive drop-down hinge ▪ Improved eye protection via TÜV-certified low blue light technology Lenovo

6

Intuitive design, technology and fashion are all changing, and in some cases starting to merge together and in case you hadn’t noticed, there’s a lot of talk about the environment right now. And in many ways, Lenovo is ahead of the curve with the new Yoga 6 (13”, 7) convertible laptop that was inspired by all the ways we make choices in our daily lives that affect the environment. Living more sustainably can start with simply choosing a 2-in-1 laptop in Dark Teal hue made with recycled materials, including a cover made from recycled aluminum, or a fabric-wrapped cover option made with 50 percent recycled plastics and treated with a stain-resistant finish for resilience. Just think, that plastic bottle in the recycling bin today could be used to help make two fabric covers tomorrow. Thirty percent of recycled plastics were used in the power adapter. The Yoga 6 is also free of mercury, arsenic, and brominated flame retardant (BFR) free, and comes ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT Silver™ certified for meeting energy saving and environmental standards. Nearly 25 percent of Yoga 6’s battery cells use post-consumption plastic; even the laptop’s packaging is the “greenest” we’ve ever offered on Yoga by sourcing sustainable paper packaging from responsibly managed and FSC® certified forests. Likewise, 90 percent of the protective cushion inside the box was made from recycled plastic. Besides being more eco-friendly, this lightweight convertible is powerful with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U processor and integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics delivering ultra-fast performance via up to 8 powerful cores, good value with sleek Windows 11 user experience, and a hyper-efficient battery life plus Rapid Charge Boost. Designed for portability and premium entertainment from nearly anywhere, Yoga 6 offers a 13-inch Full HD 16:10 ratio touchscreen display for crisp picture quality and Dolby Vision, and two front-facing speakers and Dolby Atmos for an incredible sound experience. Plus, you’ll get more I/O ports over the previous generation and the optional pen comes bundled in select markets.Learn about how Lenovo is getting closer to net neutral operations with your help, here and below. Lenovo

Lenovo Q27h | Q27q | Q24i

If you’re struggling to see the big picture using only your laptop’s display for hybrid learning, work and play, or have been making do with the office monitor snagged from an empty cubicle, there has been time this year to evaluate what you really want from an extended display – and it’s safe to say that if a monitor doesn’t suit your needs or sense of style, it has no place in your home. Lenovo comes to the rescue with a new lineup of striking consumer Q-series monitors that offer the resolution, smart audio, port selection, and contemporary design that you’re going to love. One such premium display built for trendsetters is the high-end 27-inch Lenovo Q27h-20 monitor with stylish design and Lenovo’s leading natural low blue light technology certified by Eyesafe® for better eye protection. This four-sided near edgeless display delivers an excellent user experience via QHD IPS HDR capability for vivid color performance that’s 95 percent DCI-P3, 99 percent sRGB and Delta E<2 accurate. Transform your Lenovo Q27h into an entertainment connection hub with convenient USB-C ® one cable docking solution to enable device charging and/or display extension to show content across multiple screens; it’s the smarter way to provide up to 90W of charging power to your laptop to get work done. Ideal for everyday usage with an integrated phone holder and smart speaker to reduce desk clutter, its distinctive asymmetric metallic arm can be adjusted to match your viewing height for maximum comfort. Plus, a solid Terrazzo grey base brings stability and that extra feeling of luxury consumers have come to expect from Lenovo design. Also on offer bringing modern families the smarter value choices they crave wrapped in a gorgeous package are two more Q-series consumer monitors – the larger 27-inch Lenovo Q27q-20 with up to QHD resolution, and the 23.8-inch Lenovo Q24i-20 with up to Full HD. With similar 7.1mm ultra-slim head and three-sided near edgeless design, these stylish mainstream monitors blend sophistication and comfort with an ergonomic stand, built-in natural low blue light technology for eye health, and powerful display functionality. These two-toned silver/black monitors along with their metallic flagship sibling are all easily managed and optimized with just a click of the mouse via the smarter features of Lenovo Artery. Lenovo

Pricing and Availability

Yoga 9i convertible laptop (14”, 7) with 12th Gen Intel Core processors is available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $1,399.00.

16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors with optional up to next-level graphics (coming soon) is available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $899.00. The 14-inch model with 12th Gen Intel Core processors is also available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $949.00. Bundled active pen is optional depending on market.

Yoga 6 convertible laptop (13”, 7) with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processors will start at $749.00 and is available starting Q2 2022.

Lenovo Q27h-20 monitor is expected to be available starting May 2022 and will start at $349.99.

Lenovo Q27q-20 monitor is expected to be available starting May 2022 and will start at $299.99.

Lenovo Q24i-20 monitor is expected to be available starting May 2022 and will start at $199.99.

