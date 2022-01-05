[CES 2022] Monster adds Razer Chroma support to Smart Illuminessence products

Gamers love their RGB lights, and not just on their gaming systems. However, more often than not, multiple programs are required to “sync” these lighting systems up. In collaboration with JEM Accessories, and Tuya Smart, Monster is integrating their Smart Illuminesscene lighting products into the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

Any gamer who uses Razer products knows that Razer Chroma allows them to sync the RGB lighting of various supported Razer and third-party products, creating a more aesthetically pleasing gaming environment. As the largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices, it makes sense for Monster, and other OEMs, to integrate their products with it.

“We’re expanding the gamer’s lifestyle experience beyond the screen. When gamers and PC users sync their Monster Smart Illuminessence products to their PC with Razer Chroma, they will experience the next level in immersive, multi-sensory gaming and ambient reactive lighting throughout their entire home.” Elie Chemtob, CEO, JEM Accessories

Monster’s Smart Illuminesscene products are developed by JEM Accessories and use Tuya’s IoT technology to integrate seamlessly with all Razer Chroma-enabled devices. Some of the RGB-enabled, Wi-Fi, app, and voice-controlled products receiving the integration include:

Prism: A 3D LED illuminated modular lighting system designed to create stunning triangular structures with customizable lighting effects and patterns.

A 3D LED illuminated modular lighting system designed to create stunning triangular structures with customizable lighting effects and patterns. Digit: A 3D LED illuminated modular lighting system designed to create custom shapes, letters and phrases with customizable lighting effects and patterns.

A 3D LED illuminated modular lighting system designed to create custom shapes, letters and phrases with customizable lighting effects and patterns. Neon: 16.4ft/5m and water-resistant, its bendable functionality allows it to fit into any location and be transformed into words and shapes for more creative, unique expressions.

16.4ft/5m and water-resistant, its bendable functionality allows it to fit into any location and be transformed into words and shapes for more creative, unique expressions. Flex+: Designed with a unique memory wire core and a flexible neon housing, the Flex+ fits it to any location to form light into words, shapes, and 3D sculptures.

Designed with a unique memory wire core and a flexible neon housing, the Flex+ fits it to any location to form light into words, shapes, and 3D sculptures. LED Light Strips: 6.5ft/2m multicolor LED Light Strips create the perfect background to any location.

6.5ft/2m multicolor LED Light Strips create the perfect background to any location. Portable Light Orb: Portable. Rechargeable up to 8+ hours, create the ideal ambience that reflects your space and mood indoors and out with multi-color lights, dimmable effects and striking “Scenes”.

Portable. Rechargeable up to 8+ hours, create the ideal ambience that reflects your space and mood indoors and out with multi-color lights, dimmable effects and striking “Scenes”. Smart Bulbs: Perfect for cozy spaces like bedrooms, offices and living rooms, these RGBW LED light bulbs bring spaces to life to establish the perfect ambiance.

Perfect for cozy spaces like bedrooms, offices and living rooms, these RGBW LED light bulbs bring spaces to life to establish the perfect ambiance. Smart Light Bar: The perfect desk companion, the Smart Light Bar can be positioned vertically, horizontally, or even wall mounted to add color anywhere.

