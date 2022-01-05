[CES 2022] Newest Lenovo Legion gaming laptops and monitors available starting next month

The CES onslaught continues today and Lenovo has announced four new Legion gaming laptops, a trio of new gaming monitors, and a pair of gaming mice. This, of course, is in addition to the many other Lenovo announcements over the past couple of days.

“Lenovo’s first batch of 2022 battle-ready PCs, monitors, accessories and gamer-focused software and services unveiled today, which include the powerful 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptops and the polished 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 5 laptops. The new gaming laptops come available with Windows 11 gaming performance, next-gen AMD Ryzen processors, or latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and up to latest fully powered NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs.” Lenovo press release

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop.

The new Legion 5i Pro and 5 Pro are a pair of 16-inch gaming laptops with a WQHD+ resolution and up to 249Hz refresh rates, perfect for esports and first-person shooters. The 16:10 aspect ratio display features 100% sRGB colour gamut, 3ms response time, and up to 500 nits of brightness with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. As for internals, 4800Mhz DDR5 memory coupled with PCIe SSD storage and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or next-gen AMD Ryzen processors alongside GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs offer plenty of options for gamers.

The Legion 5i and 5 gaming laptops, on the other hand, “strike a sleek, happy medium between gaming performance while also handling multitasking, productivity and entertainment needs beautifully.” Even though thin, these 15-inch laptops still offer great gaming performance with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs.

Pricing (in USD) and availability for the latest Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are as follows:

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptop (16”, 7) with Intel Core processors is available starting in February 2022 and will start at $1,569.99.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop (16”, 7) with next-gen AMD Ryzen processors is available starting April 2022 and starts at $1,429.99.

Lenovo Legion 5i laptop (15”, 7) with Intel Core processors is available starting in February 2022 and will start at $1,199.99.

Lenovo Legion 5i laptop (15”, 7) with next-gen AMD Ryzen processors is available starting April 2022 and starts at $1,129.99.

Lenovo gaming monitors

The Lenovo Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor.

Lenovo is also announcing a trio of gaming monitors: the Lenovo Legion Y25-30, the G27qe-20, and the G24qe20. With 99% sRGB colour gamut and Delta E<2 colour accuracy, the 24.50inch FHD IPS panel on the Y25-30 is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium, 0.5ms MPRT, and 1ms response time. Integrated dual 3W speakers allow gamers to play without headphones, and the monitor also supports Lenovo’s modular camera for streamers.

The Lenovo G27qe-20 and G24qe-20, on the other hand, are entry-level monitors that feature a 1ms MPRT and a 100Hz refresh rate overclockable to 110Hz. Further specifications will be announced closer to the release date.

Availability and pricing (in USD) for the new Lenovo gaming monitors are as follows:

Lenovo Legion Y25-30 Gaming Monitor is available starting May 2022 and will start at $339.99.

Lenovo G27qe-20 monitor is available starting March 2022 and will start at $299.99.

Lenovo G24qe-20 monitor is available starting March 2022 and will start at $259.99.

Lenovo gaming mice

Finally, the Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse and 300s RGB Gaming Mouse join other Lenovo gaming peripherals. The super-light Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse weighs less than 75g and is ergonomically optimized for universal grip styles like claw and fingertip grip, as well as for left and right-handed gamers too. It can be used with the included 2.4Ghz USB dongle, Bluetooth, or via a wired USB-C cable.

The Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse.

The Lenovo Legion 300s is easy on the wallet and weighs just 61g. Its portable and ambidextrous design offers casual gamers enhanced performance via 8,000 DPI and a max moving speed of 220 inches per second (IPS).

Both Lenovo gaming mice will be available starting in May with the Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Mouse retailing for US$84.99 and the Lenovo Legion M300s RGB Mouse for $29.99.

What do you think about the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, 5 Pro, and 5i gaming laptops? Are you going to be picking up one of the new gaming monitors or mice once they're available?