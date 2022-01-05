[CES 2022] Shure announces its new AONIC 40 wireless ANC headphones

Today, Shure introduced its AONIC 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. The AONIC 40 model broadens the Shure Wireless portfolio to “more acutely meet the needs of on-the-go music lovers, commuters, and travel enthusiasts.” Shure has been in the business for a long time and they do make some righteous sounding headphones.

AONIC 40 Headphones combine a portable and elegant design with industry-leading Shure audio, revered and trusted by musicians and creators of multiple disciplines. In fact, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Jacob Collier has partnered with the brand to highlight how he relies on Shure’s AONIC line for his audio needs while on the move, drawing inspiration from everyday life.

“The first microphone I ever owned was a Shure SM58® microphone. It taught me to listen to the world around me. I’ve relied on Shure, both in the studio and on stage, for my entire career,” shared Jacob. “Shure is bringing that same studio quality sound that musicians and artists have trusted for decades to music lovers around the world.”

Crafted from premium materials and precision-engineered, the AONIC 40 was designed for long-wearing comfort and durability. Listeners can block out the world with adjustable noise cancellation or activate Environment Mode with the click of a button to hear the outside world without missing a beat. Also featuring up to 25 hours of battery life, premium call quality, and customizable EQ, the AONIC 40 offers a truly superior wireless listening experience, available in two colors (White/Tan and Black).

“The AONIC 40 takes our 96-year heritage of delivering unparalleled audio in stages and studios around the world and pairs that expertise with our best-in-class Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone technology. With a sleek, lightweight design and premium call quality, the AONIC 40 is the ideal headphone for anyone looking for the best combination of studio-quality audio performance, style, and comfort, no matter where the day takes them,” shared Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing. “We’re proud to be partnering with Jacob Collier on this launch to underscore the Shure tradition of providing everyone, from pioneering artists like Jacob to the everyday commuter, with the gear they need to find inspiration on the go.”

The AONIC 40 Headphones are the latest edition to the reliable Shure AONIC line of headphones and earphones, offering a stylish, yet portable design with the brand’s iconic sound at a competitive price point. These new headphones are the all-in-one unit for superior audio, highlighting a collapsible design with a compact footprint, adjustable noise cancellation with Environment Mode, quick charge, crystal-clear call quality, accessible and customizable controls, and more.