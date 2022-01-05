[CES 2022] Razer teams up with Fossil for limited edition Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

Earlier today at CES 2022, Razer announced that it has teamed up with Fossil for an extremely limited edition Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch. Only 1,337 units will be made available later this month for US$329.

The co-branded smartwatch features all the features of the Fossil Gen 6 plus three exclusive Razer watch faces, and two interchangeable straps. Powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform (the first to do so), it boasts 30% increased performance over the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch.

“We are excited to partner with Fossil to design a limited-edition smartwatch and to share the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 with our community of gamers around the world. We are always on the lookout for opportunities to compliment gamers’ lifestyles and to bring them products that not only look good but bring value to their lives as well. This is why we kept the gamers’ wellbeing at the heart of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. Leveraging Fossil’s innovative technology and Razer’s iconic design aesthetic, this smartwatch will be the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game.” Addie Tan, Associate Director, Business Development at Razer

Features and specifications of the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch include:

Sleep tracking

Increased charging speed: 80% charge in just over 30 minutes

Upgraded health & wellness sensors

Hands-free wellness tracking

Stainless steel case, topring and pushers

44mm case size

Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)

Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)

Customizable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear™ 4100+

Access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play from favorite brands, including new features like offline playback for premium YouTube Music and Spotify Premium users

Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google (upgradeable to Wear OS 3 in 2022)

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck

“At Fossil, our teams always strive for new innovations we can bring to our users, alongside Wear OS by Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and we are thrilled to work with another best-in-class partner — Razer. With an impressive world-wide community, Razer has designed and built the largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. The gaming industry has grown tremendously over the recent years, and we are excited to collaborate on a smartwatch geared towards gamers’ lifestyle. Wellness is also incredibly important to our customers, and the Gen 6 was designed with the wearer’s everyday wellness goals in-mind — whether it’s taking a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, tracking your sleep, or monitoring your heart rate during a day full of gaming.” Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer

As mentioned previously, only 1,337 units will be available later this month at Razer.com, Fossil.com, and select retailers for US$329.

