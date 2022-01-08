[CES 2022] The Mark Levinson № 5909 are luxury ANC Hi-Fi headphones

You can put CES 2022 in the books, but you can expect more CES coverage from us over the next few days. We still plan to cover many other new products, and one of those is the new Mark Levinson № 5909 ANC headphones.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

This is the first portable offering by the brand known for its premium home and car audio sound systems. With the addition of the Mark Levinson № 5909 headphone, music lovers with a “passion for high-fidelity audio can take their listening experience on the go and beyond the living room.” Here is what the company’s press release had to say about these new ANC headphones:

For nearly 50 years, Mark Levinson has been known for setting the highest standards in audio reproduction, encouraging the discovery of and appreciation for music the way the artist performed it. The same details and nuances that have propelled Mark Levinson’s reference sound for five decades were inspirations in designing the № 5909 headphone, allowing music enthusiasts in motion to unlock a new layer of sound revealed with the clarity that inspired it – whether it’s the slightest breath an artist takes before the chorus or a hidden harmony discovered for the first time. The Mark Levinson № 5909 is the perfect packable for inquisitive travelers and audiophiles. These sophisticated wireless headphones stay connected to entertainment for longer durations of time with up to 34 hours of playback time and 30 hours with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation turned on. This award-winning design* was crafted with luxury comfort in mind, the headphone is constructed with premium materials including core aluminum components, a leather headband and replaceable leather ear cushions that ensure listening solace for years to come. Each headphone comes equipped with an accompanying hard-shell carrying case that also discretely stores included cables and an airplane adaptor. The № 5909 delivers reference-quality sound via 40mm Beryllium coated drivers that have been expertly tuned to the HARMAN Curve** and designed by the same world-class sound engineers behind Mark Levinson’s renowned amplifiers, turntables and streaming players. In addition to high-fidelity audio, the headphone is packed with features that everyone can appreciate, including Bluetooth 5.1 technology with LDAC, AAC, and aptX™, a four-microphone array with Smart Wind Adaption for crystal clear phone calls, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with three modes for premium sound isolation, and Ambient Aware for situational awareness in one’s surroundings. “The № 5909 headphones are the first Mark Levinson product designed for the luxury, on-the-go lifestyle,” said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio. “The combination of reference-quality sound, best-in-class features, beautiful design, luxury build and comfort raises the bar for the wireless headphones category.” Mark Levinson

Mark Levinson № 5909 ANC Headphones Features

Expertly tuned 40mm Beryllium coated drivers acoustically optimized to the HARMAN Curve

Audio performance meets stringent standards for Hi-Res Audio certification, digital circuitry compatible with 24-bit/96kHz processing and acoustic response up to 40kHz.

Bluetooth 5.1 with LDAC, AAC and aptX™ Adaptive

Audio performance meets the stringent standards for Hi-Res Audio,

Adaptive technologies, a four-microphone array with Smart Wind Adaption for crystal clear phone calls

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with three modes for premium sound isolation

Ambient Aware mode for situational awareness while on-the-go

Premium leather headband and replaceable leather ear cushions

Anodized aluminum frame and metallic painted ear cups

Up to 34 hours battery life; 30 hours playtime with ANC

Up to 6 hours playtime with 15-minute charge

Android and iOS app control

Hard-shell travel case with assortment of cables and accessories including 1.25m USB-C charging cable USB-C to USB-A adaptor 1.25m and 4m USB-C to 3.5mm audio cables 3.5mm to 6.3mm audio adaptor Airplane audio adaptor Microfiber polishing cloth.



The Mark Levinson № 5909 headphone will be available in Pearl Black, Ice Pewter, and Radiant Red at select retailers starting January 4 for US$999.00.

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of the Mark Levinson № 5909 headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.