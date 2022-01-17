The Moon Knight trailer hooked me hard, now Disney+ better deliver

Moon Knight isn’t one of the first Marvel characters the average person would think of because, frankly, well, let’s face it, he’s not well-known. As a matter of fact, I’m sure there are millions of Disney+ subscribers who are thinking, what the hell is a Moon Knight?

But for those that are familiar with the character and his role in the Marvel Universe, getting a TV series for him is outstanding. I just finished watching the newly released trailer for the upcoming series, which starts streaming on March 30th, and it hooked me hard.

This trailer is very well done, with excellent visuals, music, and a tantalizing sprinkling of the storyline. Whoever produced this did their job well, and unlike Loki or Hawkeye, this is one Disney+ series I am excited to check out. Watch the Moon Knight trailer below.

Some Moon Knight Background from Wikipedia

The son of a rabbi, Marc Spector is a former Marine and CIA operative who becomes a mercenary, despite his conflicted feelings about violence and morality. During a job in the Sudan, he is appalled by ruthless fellow mercenary Raoul Bushman. Bushman then attacks and kills archeologist Dr. Alraune. Spector saves the archeologist’s daughter and colleague, Marlene Alraune, then fights and is defeated by Bushman. The dying Spector is brought into a recently unearthed tomb for shelter and placed before a statue of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Spector seems to die but then suddenly revives, fully healed. He claims Khonshu wants him to be the “moon’s knight”, redeeming his life of violence by now protecting and avenging the innocent. It is later revealed Khonshu is real, one of several entities from the Othervoid (a dimension outside normal time and space) who were worshipped as gods by ancient Earth people. On his return to the United States, Spector invests his mercenary profits into becoming the crimefighter “Moon Knight”, aided by his colleague Jean-Paul “Frenchie” DuChamp and Marlene Alraune, who becomes his lover and eventual mother of his daughter. Read more at Wikipedia Wikipedia

Now, I’m sure that the series will take liberties with the character, but I like what I see so far from the trailer. Let’s hope Disney+ doesn’t screw this one up; get it right, Disney!

